Nick Cave launches new Livestream channel “Bad Seed Teevee”

Nick Cave has launched a new YouTube channel called Bad Seed Teevee which will be broadcast live, 24/7, for the foreseeable future.

According to one description, the channel will offer a rotating mix of videos from Nick Cave and Bad Seeds, interviews, live performances and more. On Twitter, Cave marked the launch with the message: “It is 10:30 am Wednesday evening, and if the world was not locked, I would be on stage in Toulouse, France, singing my heart with the Bad Seeds. But I am not. I do the next best thing – sitting at home watching Bad Seed Teevee. Pure non-stop joy! ”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were ready to spend spring touring Europe to support their latest album, Ghosteen, although this trek has since been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, the group is about to embark on a North American tour this fall with Weyes Blood, which begins September 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.