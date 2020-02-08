Nichols signing makes CFL’s quarterback situation completely clear

What makes a difference every year.

At the break of free office in 2019, there were only two CFL teams who could say with absolute certainty that they knew who their starting quarterback would go to training camp.

The two teams played each other in the Gray Cup at the end of the season, although, strangely enough, neither team had the man they thought would lead them to the promised land as their championship starter.

We are here in early February 2020, and the landscape is not like it was a year ago.

We are still a few days away from the free office that starts Tuesday at noon. EST, but each team has a first choice QB in their books. That’s good for the competition, and there are a number of teams that seem to have the potential to be a whole lot better in 2020.

Especially the Argonauts of Toronto.

The Argos became the last team to lock up their starter when they officially signed the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols for a three-year contract on Friday. Nichols is not a consolation prize.

Frankly, it is surprising that a quarterback of his caliber was available and did not lead to a bidding war. Yes, the Bombers won the Gray Cup after being injured and was replaced by Zach Collaros as a starter, but that shouldn’t be bad for Nichols.

However, let’s not forget that at the time of Nichols’ injury, the Bombers were in first place in the West Division, tied to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the best record in the competition and that Nichols led the CFL in touchdown passes and fourth in passing yards.

Most experts also let the bombers choose to go to the Gray Cup prior to the start of last season, back when Nichols was healthy and probably their starter all season.

That is the type of QB that the Argos have just picked up. They may have been the last team to set up a starter, but no one should fool themselves into believing that they will settle for anything less than one of the elite QBs of the CFL.

“Matt’s indomitable spirit, attention to detail in preparation and extensive pursuit of perfection separate him from the pack,” said Argos GM Mike “Pinball” Clemons in a press release. “Our analytical analysis confirmed what we thought our eyes told you. We are better today than yesterday. “

With the Ottawa Redblacks that former Calgary Stampeders backed up, locking Nick Arbuckle – who might be a big star – as their number 1 QB this week, there currently appear to be no runways around the league. We can get a coach or two who say there will be competition in the camp, but we don’t have to pretend to believe them.

That is a remarkable change from last year, when superstar QB’s Bo Levi Mitchell, Mike Reilly and Trevor Harris all came on the market and generated bidding wars and large cash payments.

There was a feeling on the way to 2019 free agency – and not an incorrect one – that the power dynamics of the entire CFL could change.

That is not really how it happened.

Mitchell signed again with the Stampeders, but they stumbled in the semi-final of the West.

Reilly got a huge contract from the B.C. Lions, but they ended up with the worst record in the West Division.

Harris eventually replaced Reilly as starter for the Edmonton Eskimos, but they had an up and down season and finished fourth in the West.

All three also stood on the sidelines for long periods in 2019, and if there was one lesson we could all learn from last season, it was having a back-up quarterback that could get the job done. And it matters a lot.

When Nichols went down, the bombers with a combination of Chris Streveler and Zach Collaros drove all the way to the Gray Cup. When Jeremiah Masoli was wounded in Hamilton, the Ticats maintained their dream season with backup Dave Evans who tore up the defenses.

And that is part of the reason why there is still a serious intrigue on the quarterback position on the way to a free agency. It is also what made the Argos movements so encouraging this week.

It’s not only that they put Nichols on paper, the Argos also signed Mcleod Bethel-Thompson as their backup. He is likely to get many repetitions and the Argos can at least be reassured, knowing that when Nichols goes down, they have a man ready who led the competition in touchdown passes last year.

Elsewhere in the competition there is less certainty and boys like Jonathon Jennings and James Franklin may be hopeful to land a performance. Performing a backup, but a job is a job.

In Calgary, Mitchell is recovering from the operation and said this week in an interview with Sportsnet 960 that he will not be able to throw a football until the end of April at the earliest. The stamps exchanged Arbuckle and did not sign a third stringer Montell Cozart, so there is a need for it.

The Lions and Eskimos also need a backup.

Canadian football fans know exactly who starts QB in every market in the country in June and, unlike a year ago, there seems to be a reason for optimism almost everywhere. After signing Nichols, including Toronto.

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9