Nicholas D'Agostino fights 2-1 against Thailand through Olyroos

“It’s probably one of my biggest career successes, it’s my first Asian Cup, and I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Australia coach Graham Arnold said his team showed great character to come from behind.

“It took the team’s confidence for about 10 minutes, but I thought we played very well afterwards, especially in the second half, and should have won with more,” he said.

“We were only a short time together as a team and the 23 players we have with us came together. Although they don’t know each other perfectly, you can see the improvement in every game.”

Arnold admitted that his team might have been more patient on the ball, which could have helped their perseverance in the hot and steamy conditions.

“The conditions are very tough and there will undoubtedly be further changes to the game in Bahrain so we can get our legs back and work hard,” he said.

In a touching gesture before the game and in the stadium, Thai fans unfolded banners showing their support for Australia during the country’s bushfire crisis.

Australia are now four points ahead of Group A after their tie against Iraq.

Thailand is second with three points, Iraq third with two points and Bahrain with one point.

The Olympians meet Bahrain on Tuesday.

The two best teams in the four groups reach the quarter-finals. For the first time since 2008, the Olyroos are aiming for an Olympic qualification.

The three best teams in the AFC U-23 Championship – the two finalists and the third place play-off winner – will be at host Japan’s games in Tokyo 2020.

