Niall Quinn appointed Interim Deputy CEO of the FAI

Niall Quinn has been appointed deputy interim CEO of the FAI.

The former Ireland striker and Sunderland chairman will work with recently installed interim CEO Gary Owens.

Quinn previously excluded himself from becoming the new FAI CEO, saying the role needs a “restructuring expert” and someone who can really make the government confident that the administrative side of the business is in good shape again, and that works Take time. “

NEWS | Niall Quinn appointed FAI Vice Chairman pic.twitter.com/yMENVfRCTR

An FAI statement said that Quinn’s role will focus on “guiding a future Irish league strategy, the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives along with our player programs.”

Quinn’s plan for Irish football (Strategic, Commercial, Operational and Governance Review of Football in Ireland) in May 2019 listed a “visionary group” which included the recently appointed interim CEO Owens and FAI’s new independent chair, Roy Barrett.

In Quinn’s document, he claimed that a properly restructured league in Ireland could result in more substantial economic solidity while reducing FIFA’s substantial dependency

and government funding. “

The FAI said its executive “wants to ensure that the organization’s main goal of promoting and developing football in Ireland is prioritized.”

Owens said of Quinn’s appointment: “We are delighted that someone of Niall’s caliber is joining the team.

“Football is such an important game at all levels in this country.

“Niall not only brings great insight and experience to the game, but is also passionate about football in Ireland. His energy and dedication go well with the FAI when we start reforming the organization and trying to build a better future for football in Ireland. “