Former football player Niall Quinn has been appointed interim CEO of the Irish Football Association (FAI).

The organization confirmed the news in a tweet this afternoon.

Mr. Quinn will work with Interim CEO Gary Owens as efforts to reform the club continue.

The FAI announced that it will be responsible for “leading a future Irish league strategy” and for supporting grassroots and community initiatives.

They said Mr. Quinn would also focus on “helping to restore and build key relationships and build trust with key peer groups and the media.”

NEWS | Niall Quinn appointed FAI Vice Chairman pic.twitter.com/yMENVfRCTR

– FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2020

Sports Secretary Shane Ross said he was “very happy” with today’s news.

He said: “Niall has a long relationship with Irish football and over the past year he has shown very clearly how much he longs to produce a living body for the benefit of Irish football.

“His passion for fair play, independence and integrity are well known and admired.

“His experience and skill as part of the management team will be invaluable to drive the reform so necessary within the FAI.”

Mr. Quinn was a member of the Irish national team for more than 15 years and played 92 caps between 1986 and 2002.

In his football career, he also played for English teams such as Arsenal, Man City and Sunderland.

The 54-year-old was appointed after a series of other changes in leadership positions at the competitive FAI.

Earlier this monthRoy Barrett, stockbroker, was appointed the new independent chairman – and several new independent directors were also appointed.

It stands in the midst of the club’s ongoing financial challenges.

Accounts released late last year showed that the FAI had liabilities in excess of EUR 55 million, while Minister of State Brendan Griffin later told an Oireachtas committee that the association’s debt was EUR 62 million.

Main picture: Niall Quinn. Picture by: Peter Byrne / PA Archive / PA Images