Niall Horan performs in studio and on tour in black and white video

Niall Horan hits the studio and the road in his new video for “Black and White”. Written by Horan with Julian Bunetta, Teddy Geiger, Alexander Izquierdo and Scott Harris and produced by Bunetta, the single appears on Horan’s second album. Heartbreak Weather was released last month.

The new clip presents a montage of grainy sequences showing Horan performing in a number of settings, from cutting the track in the studio to the stage to performing in front of a massive audience. He was also seen posing for photos and blundering on the road, and at one point literally lying down on a road.

And although there is a bittersweet feeling to remember on tour days given the current situation of staying at home, Horan smiles throughout his fiery performances of the romantic song, which professes the genre of love which culminates in “I do”.

Over the weekend, Horan performed the song on Global Citizen’s special program One World: Together at Home, which was broadcast on various networks and broadcast live worldwide. Horan’s performance appears on the soundtrack of the same name, which was released on Tuesday. The proceeds from the album will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, funded by the United Nations Foundation.