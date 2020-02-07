Niall Horan is viewing new album with single ‘No Judgment’

Niall Horan will release a new album on March 13, Heartbreak Weather, via Capitol Records. The singer has watched the release, a sequel to his album Flicker 2017, with a sultry single called “No Judgment.”

what new I KNOW that you dear people want to hear. My second album is called “Heartbreak weather” and will be released on March 13. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP

– Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) 7 February 2020

“No Judgment” is written by Horan with Julian Bunetta, Tobias Jesso Jr., John Ryan and Xplicit, while Bunetta, the singer’s frequent contributor, produced the song. The accompanying video clip for the song was recorded in Los Angeles and directed by Drew Kirsch.

“If you are with me there is no judgment,” Horan said in a statement about the song. “There are plenty of people who judge, so you don’t have to be judged by me.”

He added: “When I listen to albums, I like to hear that they start to end. With Heartbreak Weather I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people to the stories of an album track list versus just “I’m going to the next.” I was trying to figure out how to write another album than usual … I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone who came in. “

Heartbreak Weather is now available for pre-order and all digital pre-orders include a direct download of “No Judgment”, the first single from the album “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love On Me”.

Horan goes on tour to support Heartbreak Weather from April 20 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour includes stops at Barclays Center in New York on April 29 and the Forum in Los Angeles on May 18, and Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher will be used as openers. Tickets are now for sale. Online ticket purchases for American shows come with one physical CD copy per ticket order.