NHTSA is coming closer to deciding on the fate of GM & # 39; s autonomous vehicle without steering wheel

Loading...

General Motors and Cruise wanted to launch an autonomous vehicle without steering wheel, pedals or manual controls this year. That has not happened, but it seems that the companies are getting closer to their goal.

According to Reuters, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is talking to General Motors about their autonomous vehicle and will soon decide whether to approve it. As administrator James Owens explained: "I expect that we can continue with these petitions soon."

When insisted on a time frame, Owens said that a decision would "certainly" come in 2020. He further said, "This will be a major problem, as this will be the first such action to be taken."

Also read: GM & # 39; s new autonomous vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals

GM seems determined to get their petition approved and the publication says that CEO Mary Barra has met with US transport secretary Elaine Chao to discuss the matter. However, there are still obstacles due to the technical nature of autonomous vehicles.

Owens said NHTSA officials "crawl through these petitions because we want to know for sure" that the autonomous vehicles are at least as safe as those driven by people. He went on to say that a lot goes back and forth because the government shares their thoughts and concerns and then receives answers from car manufacturers.

If the government allows the GM petition, the company could build a maximum of 2500 vehicles without manual checks. These models would probably be integrated into a test fleet and could potentially become part of a robot taxi service.