NHTSA enables Nuro to use 5,000 autonomous delivery vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has given the autonomous vehicle startup Nuro permission to temporarily use up to 5,000 low-speed electric vehicles without human control.

The Nuro R2 was designed for short distances and is limited to pre-mapped streets in the neighborhood. The vehicles will be used within two years and offer a delivery service for grocery stores, restaurants and other companies.

Also read: Domino delivers pizza with driverless car in Houston

With the approval for testing on public roads for the Nuro R2, the NHTSA has for the first time approved a petition for a vehicle that does not meet all safety standards for motor vehicles that apply in the USA, e.g. B. with normal controls such as a steering wheel and mirrors.

US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao says that for vehicles like the Nuro R2, “certain functions that the department traditionally required, such as mirrors and windshields for vehicles that carry drivers, no longer make sense.”

Nuro was co-founded in 2016 by a pair of former Google engineers who had worked on the company’s self-driving car project. Last year, Nuro raised $ 940 million from SoftBank Group Corp and the company is now valued at $ 2.7 billion.

In December 2019, the State of California announced that it would allow low-performance autonomous delivery vehicles to drive test vehicles on public roads across the state without the need for a replacement driver to have a certified connection to a remote operator who can take control. At the time, Nuro said it would apply for permission to test the R2 in California after the vehicle had already been tested in Arizona and Texas.