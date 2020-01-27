NHTSA: Big Game fans don't let others drive drunk

Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City

CASPER, Wyo. – “Fans don’t get drunk – stay in the game; use named drivers” is the message that the National Road Safety Authority sent on February 2, 2020, before the Superbowl.

Whether you’re cheering on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV, the NHTSA wants every Super Bowl party to “start with a game plan that prevents driving under the influence of alcohol”.

“Drunk driving kills. In 2018 there were 10,511 deaths in traffic accidents involving drunk drivers, ”said a statement by the NHTSA. “You know that many Super Bowl parties contain alcohol, so play smart by having a successful game plan that doesn’t allow you to drink or drive.”

Article below …

NHTSA officials have offered these reminders to party goers, drinkers and sports fans: