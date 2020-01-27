NHTSA: Big Game fans don't let others drive drunk

Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City
CASPER, Wyo. – “Fans don’t get drunk – stay in the game; use named drivers” is the message that the National Road Safety Authority sent on February 2, 2020, before the Superbowl.
Whether you’re cheering on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV, the NHTSA wants every Super Bowl party to “start with a game plan that prevents driving under the influence of alcohol”.
“Drunk driving kills. In 2018 there were 10,511 deaths in traffic accidents involving drunk drivers, ”said a statement by the NHTSA. “You know that many Super Bowl parties contain alcohol, so play smart by having a successful game plan that doesn’t allow you to drink or drive.”
NHTSA officials have offered these reminders to party goers, drinkers and sports fans:
- Do you know the rules: “It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher. When it comes to drinking and driving, law enforcement does not throw a yellow flag. They throw the book at you. They are arrested, arrested and prosecuted Your wallet is also a huge success: the average DUI trial costs around $ 10,000. ”
- Play it safe: “Defense wins championships; Your best defense is to plan a safe trip. Take advantage of the option that will bring you home safely, from buses and trains to car services and designated drivers. ”
- Be a party MVP: “Voluntary driver. Let your group know that you are there for them when the party is over and you drive home safe and sober. “
- If you drank, you are in the bank: “There is no place on the street for someone who has been drinking. If someone is trying to drive after drinking, ask them to drive on the bench until you help them find a sober drive home. If you do Host the party, you’re the head coach, make the right call: take your keys before they drink and drive. ”