NHL Unveils Jerseys For 2020 NHL All-Star Game

On Wednesday, the NHL revealed the jerseys that players will wear during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The shirts feature a simple monochrome logo placed on stripes:

Penguins also shared jerseys more closely Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang will wear when they represent the Penguins on the list of the metropolitan division:

New threads for @ tjarry35 and @ Letang_58. 💯 pic.twitter.com/ICa8hnZkkg

– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2020

The stripes are supposed to be a musical team. Because the game is in St. Louis. And St. Louis has a great music scene. I played the clarinet throughout school and the steel drum to college and didn’t realize it was supposed to be a music team until I read the press release from the NHL.

The NHL also explains that the silver thread is supposed to represent the Gateway Arch. Because the Gateway Arch is silver.

Like a Twitter user pointed out, the only team whose logo really makes sense on a music team, the logo of the 64th note of the Blues, sits on site on the staff who makes it an “F” note. Which is a coincidence, the grade of letter that these jerseys receive.

Of course, Twitter had jokes:

Adidas leaders think about the game #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/XaAYcVYRcr

– Thomas Welch (@ twelcher15) January 8, 2020

the NHL star circle:

– teams announced. everyone upset

you realize you are not going to watch

-Ovechkin gives up

-Jerseys announced. everyone upset

you realize you are not going to watch

-all the weekend of the stars is coming and you have no other plans so you launch it

– Adam Laskaris (@ adam_la2karis) January 8, 2020

nhl just needs to let the players wear their jerseys. shit would look like a bunch of skittles on the ice and that’s ok. you forgot who in your team? it’s ok we’re just here for fun,

– Tony X (@soIoucity) January 8, 2020

NHL star jerseys claim they are inspired by Saint-Louis and yet there are no fried dumplings on them.

– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 8, 2020

