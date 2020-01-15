NHL superstar Patrick Kane opens while London Knights prepares to stop his sweater

Patrick Kane was just as bewildered as the NHL goalkeepers trying to stop him in a shootout.

When he spoke with Knights GM Mark Hunter last year, little mention was made of the 2006-07 season in London that the Blackhawks winger started on his way to becoming a hockey superstar.

“The way the conversation went, I thought he just wanted to catch up,” said Kane, 31, a triple Stanley Cup champion. “We talked about hockey for 15 minutes. I was about to hang up the phone and then he said he had one more thing to say and that this was the main reason he wanted to talk. “

Hunter and his head coach brother, Dale, decided to bring Kane’s No. 88 shirt to Budweiser Gardens rafters, believing that his only, memorable 145-point campaign – and the resulting success – made him the ninth player to win the highest honor from the club.

The Buffalo, N.Y., will be on the ice rink Friday, with about 30 family members and friends, to celebrate before the knights compete against the Sudbury Wolves Friday at 7:30 PM.

“There are times in my career where you get chills when you do something special or something special happens,” said the future Hockey Hall of Famer. “That was one of those moments. . . That phone call was pretty special. He just casually brought it out at the end as if it were nothing. I only played there for a year, so I didn’t know if I really expected something like a retirement in Jersey or something.

“I thought that was pretty cool.”

Rookie Patrick Kane, 17, led all OHL scorers in the 2006-07 season with 145 points (62G 83A). The native Buffalo, NY was among the top 5 North American skaters for the 2007 NHL entry. Postmedia Network file photo taken on March 2, 2007 in Ottawa.

The recent Knights criteria for this decision are fairly simple: a player must have a major impact on the London organization and then follow it up on the NHL stage.

Kane has certainly covered those bases.

He was one of the largest recruits in franchise history. His arrival placed London on an equal footing with American colleges in the tug of war for emerging American talent, a necessity for a strong team that always chooses the bottom half of the OHL concept.

Almost every knight from the south of the border in the last 10 years has mentioned Kane as a reason for their interest in London. You can’t buy the kind of ads he gave for the program every time he scored a reel score high.

“I remember watching a game in the playoffs (2006),” Kane said. “I’m pretty sure it was 6-5 in the extension. Sergei Kostitsyn had four points and David Bolland played almost half the game. It was fun to see. The arena and fans were great, with 9,000 people To me it seemed like a mini NHL, where you enter the city and everyone in London is aware of the knights.

“That was exciting for me. I wanted to be a hockey player and wanted to play a lot of games and minutes with good players and be in a place where the development came more from playing games than in practice.

“I thought that was a big attraction.”

He let the knights wait two years after they had chosen him 88th in the fifth round of the 2004 OHL set-up, after most teams were deterred by his NCAA intentions. He fulfilled his dedication to the USA Hockey national team development program and left as the most important scorer of all time – a record broken by Auston Matthews in 2015 – to become a member of the Knights.

It took a whole weekend to see how this would end.

Kane immediately started scoring, led the OHL with a 62-goal, 145-point attack and was named rookie of the Canadian Hockey League of the year. The knights won 50 games, finished first in the rankings for the fourth consecutive year, played in crowded houses and set a league record with 29 road victories.

“If you are an attacking player and want to put you in an ideal situation, that was it,” said Kane.

“They made us run. I remember times when we had a two-minute power-out and the referee’s arm went up again and Dale called out, put us on the couch, and then we’d go out for the next two minutes . If there was a five-minute power play, you would play 2½, there would be a whistle and they would call out and we would play the next two minutes, “he recalled.

“Are you kidding? This is what hockey is all about. They wanted you to set up good grades. They wanted you to excel and feel good about yourself. You like that on a coach. They love you in great situations. “

Outside the ice, he immediately felt at ease. He lived with Dave and Sylvie Favell billets, went to Saunders high school and was close to many teammates, notably Sam Gagner and Andrew Wilkins, now a coach at Lakehead University.

The right wing of Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane, a legendary former player of London Knights, is congratulated on scoring a hat-trick against the Minnesota Wild in the United Center of Chicago. (Dennis Wierzbicki-VS TODAY Sport)

“My family came to all the games in London,” said Kane. “My three younger sisters, they would all be boosted when we scored our fifth goal to get Harvey’s free cheeseburger or whatever it was then. It was only 2½ hours away and there were a few times they had to stay ( because of the snow) To this day, they still like to come to my games.

“My father (Pat, Sr.) came to all 41 home games in Chicago last year,” he added. “I love having them around.”

In his childhood, Kane was often overlooked because of his size. He famously attended the NHL tour without an agent, because as a child they had never shown much interest in him.

At every level he had to prove that his skill would still work against larger, older players and the OHL was his last real test before the scouts and GMs’ judgment day.

“When I came to London, I was in the third round,” he recalled. “There was really no pressure on me. I had a pretty good start to the season and after world juniors, a little more started to talk about me, perhaps as the first general. Then it really started. The knights were really good at it. They helped me practice interviews and prepare the concept when talking to other teams.

“I felt most at ease on the ice. That was like my sanctuary. That is what I enjoyed doing. We were winning and had fun. I know it was a year, but for me it felt like two or three. It was such an eventful year. I wish I could have played more there and maybe even went there earlier.

“At the same time, you can’t really argue with the way things went.”

Kane remains one of the few OHL players to lead the playoff score without reaching the final of the competition. He had 31 points in 16 games and helped London survive a memorable second round series against Sault Ste. Marie, when the knights remained almost a 3-0 lead.

“I couldn’t eat for a few days and we didn’t know what was wrong,” he said. “I thought it was my ears, but we checked it and discovered that my wisdom teeth were badly affected. I got them out of the morning of Game 7 and clearly started to feel a bit better. “

He took five points in the final to eliminate the Greyhounds. But that stress took its toll in the Western Conference final when they were sent back by the ultimate champion Plymouth. The whalers did not hold back and tried to physically punish Kane and Gagner at every turn.

“It was a long year for me and Sam,” he said. “We had to play in all-star games and world juniors. I remember that I was worn out and lost weight. I was so thin, maybe in the 155 pound range, at the end of it.

“But we had a good team and a pretty good run.”

First overall choice Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks poses for a portrait during the first round of the NHL Entry Draft 2007 at Nationwide Arena on June 22, 2007 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

He liked to be around late legendary trainer Don Brankley. Equipment manager Chris Maton, whom he later invited as a guest for the NHL awards, and former London assistant GM Jim McKellar, now a Blackhawks scout, held him in custody.

“I would go back to the room where the skates were sharpened and hang out with those guys and they would make me laugh like that,” Kane said. “Sometimes, if you’re a rookie, you don’t get the best treatment like the veterans, but Branks was great… And took good care of me. He was a great man and an icon.”

Kane also has a lasting legacy in London.

He played on one of the main lines in team history with Gagner and Kostitsyn, a forerunner of the top quality from Marner, Dvorak and Tkachuk from 2015-16. He helped create elite skills in the main weapon of the game and figured out how to raise his level at the greatest moments.

“I have always respected the hunters for what they did for me,” he said. “It was a big decision to abandon the university and I could not have imagined becoming a hockey player in a better place than London. It was nice to see how the Memorial Cups and OHL Championships team wins. Dale and Seeing Mark perform well in the junior world was quite exciting.

“I’m American. I’m never going to be rooting for Canadians, but seeing Dale behind the couch, that’s a good reason in itself.”

Nationality has never meant anything to those young Knights fans who have mapped out every Kane goal and are assisting in London. Even now his name always comes up at OHL and even among pro players who watched him in that 2006-07 season.

“There have been so many good hockey players in London and to be one of them and to be part of a great organization like the Knights, I think that’s what it’s all about,” said Kane. “For me, playing and having children look at you and make them enthusiastic about the game.” If it was like that for me in London, that’s what it’s all about. “

rpyette@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Click here to sign up for Ryan “Pucks” Pyette at the OHL, the weekly hockey newsletter that is sent to your inbox every Thursday as a blow to the top corner.

Eight great facts about No. 88

THE CHILDREN LOVE HIM: Alexis Lafreniere, who preferred to be number 1 in the 2020 NHL design, said his favorite hockey watch memory was Patrick Kane’s overtime to win the Chicago Stanley Cup 2010 against the Flyers. “Growing up, and still, Patrick Kane was my role model,” said the world junior MVP. “I’m not saying that I play like him, but I think he’s such a good player and the way he plays and sees the game is fun to watch.” Knights ahead Antonio Stranges, who grew up in Plymouth, Mich., Kane are idols. “He’s my favorite player in the NHL, so it’s nice to have him talk on the same ice about his time in London.” Quinton Byfield, the Sudbury star, wants to shake Kane’s hand, so he’s trying to figure out ways to go to the ceremonial confrontation on Friday. “Maybe I should take the puck drop instead of Carson (Wolves overage captain Macauley),” he joked. I’ll try to sneak away. “

STILL THE STANDARD: No OHL player has scored 145 points in a season since Kane did 13 years ago. The leading 129 points from Dylan Strome with Erie in 2014-15 is the highest point total since the only major junior season of No. 88. They are now Blackhawks teammates. Strome collected his total in 68 games in the regular season; Kane played in just 58 for the knights and won the scoring crown with 11 points over second-year center Oshawa John Tavares, who would complete his OHL career in London.

BOOT UP: More than half (52 percent) of Kane’s points in 2006-07 came from the power play. That’s because the knights scored 133 times with the advantage of the man, which is ridiculous. If you compare it to the two Memorial Cup-winning seasons in London, the Knights led by Mitch Marner scored 93 power-play goals in 2015-16 and Corey Perry and Co. had 97 in 2004-05. Kane led the OHL with 53 power-play assists, for linemates Sam Gagner (50) and Sergei Kostitsyn (49). London boasted four players that season with at least 20 power-play goals: Adam Perry (30), David Meckler (26), Kane (22) and Gagner (20).

SHOOTOUT STARS: Kane is the third time of all time in shootout goals and is likely to retire as the leader of the NHL in that category. When he arrived in London, the OHL was in his second year that he used shootouts as the last tiebreak. He went 4-for-10 that season and had the decisive goal in one of those separate games. However, that was not the best. Gagner was 6-for-10, while Sault Ste. Marie’s Cody Thornton, a resident of Embro, was 7-for-13. Kane had two overtime winners when the knights dominated the extra session. They were 6-1 in overtime and 10-3 shootouts for an incredible 16-4 record beyond regulation. However, it was not all offensive. Credit goaltender Steve Mason for many of those wins.

EMERGENCY ERIE: When Kane played for the knights, the Erie Otters were the worst team in the OHL. The meddled Peter Sidorkiewicz-coached crew had absolutely no answer for him. Kane registered three assists in his first performance against them on September 30 – and that was Erie’s best attempt to restrain him. He then flared the Otters with three four-point efforts, a five-point, and a late-season masterpiece (four goals, seven points) in London on March 16. That was the same game in which he scored his 60th goal. All in all, Kane scored 11 goals and incredible 27 points in six Erie meetings. That spring, the Otters used the number 1 pick in the OHL sketch to select Ryan O’Reilly; they needed his defensive skills a year earlier.

COMING TO LONDON: The knights chose Kane in the fifth round of the 2004 OHL draw. Can you imagine he would have signed up for the Canadian Hockey League team of the century at the age of 16? Or a year later, when he regularly let Rob Schremp and David Bolland pass. He passed Phil Kessel for the one-year score for the program with 102 until Auston Matthews passed him in 2015. Kane was chased by major NCAA colleges such as Boston University and Michigan, but he still had one year to complete high school. That made the knights the logical choice for his last pre-NHL season. That design from04 was pretty good for London. In addition to Kane, Mark Hunter found future captain Scott Aarssen and valuable Andrew Wilkins in the 10th round, goalkeeper Steve Mason in the 11th and NHLer Patrick Maroon, who would lead the knights in scoring the year after Kane had left, in the 12th round.

TROPHY HAUL: Several knights have won the Stanley Cup and many have earned individual NHL awards. Corey Perry has won everything there is to win in the sport, including a Hart Trophy, but Kane is even more decorated at the highest level. He is the first knight to own a Calder Trophy (2008), Conn Smythe Trophy (2013), Hart Trophy (2016) and Art Ross Trophy (2016) that match those three Stanley Cups.

COUPLING TIME: Winning is the brand of the knights. The hunters want to be associated with winners. That is one of the biggest reasons that they honor Kane with a retired sweater and a banner in the Bud trusses. Not only did Kane raise the Stanley Cup three times, he also scored the overtime Cup winner in 2010, became MVP in 2013 and shared the 2015 NHL scoring title with Tampa’s Tyler Johnson (23 points). On the international stage, he raised his game and gave Canada a few frightening movements. He was a major player in the dramatic junior semi-final shootout in 2007, when Carey Price and Jonathan Toews became Canadian heroes. Kane also assisted in both American games during the 2010 Olympic final in Vancouver, eventually winning the golden goal of Sidney Crosby.