NHL Skills Competition Highlights Include New Event and Fastest Skater

ST. LOUIS – The NHL All-Star Qualifier is always an entertaining part of the All-Star Weekend, and it was always the case here in Saint-Louis on Friday evening.

The two participants in the Penguins – Kris Letang and Tristan Jarry – had no great roles. The goalkeepers all participated in their own event, the save sequence competition, and Letang’s only job of the night was to be one of the shooters for this event.

“It’s cool,” Jarry said. “It’s cool to see all the events, the Shooting Stars was pretty cool. Being able to participate in the event I did was exciting. It’s a lot of standing.”

This is how the night went.

THE FASTEST SKATER

Connor McDavid was the favorite to participate in this event after winning times of 13.378 in 2019 and 13.454 in 2018. McDavid broke his personal best with a time of 13.215 this year, but was slightly overtaken by the Islanders. Mathew Barzalthe time of 13.175 seconds.

“I might have been lucky this week,” said Barzal afterwards. “(McDavid) was on a break, his break did happen for a few days, so he hadn’t skated for a while. We just finished two days ago, so I was cool on my skates. “

Barzal finished third in this event last year with a time of 13.78.

SAVE STREAK

It’s not the most exciting event, but Jordan Binnington has managed to make it exciting for the public. He went last in order, with Andrei Vasilevskiymade nine consecutive stops in first place. Binnington stopped 10 pucks in a row for the win.

This event is somewhat comparable to the old breakaway challenge, when players were doing crazy things when trying to shoot. The difference here is that the shooter is actually trying to score, whereas before if the puck had entered didn’t really matter. Tomas hertlBinnington’s shot, however, reminded of old challenge shots.

Last month, Justin Bieber shared highlights from his video in his adult league games. Binnington commented on a video saying, “10 escaped me against you. You score on me, I’m going to dye my platinum blonde hair.”

So when it was Hertl’s turn to shoot Binnington, he did it with a Justin Bieber mask:

Tristan Jarry was tied for the last time in this event, with four consecutive stops. He actually made six consecutive shots without allowing a goal, but it was decided that a shot that missed the net would not count as a save for the streak.

“Just to play like I normally would in a match,” said Jarry of his approach. “Just try to get in front and stop as much as possible.”

PRECISION SHOOTING

The NHL has made a difference this year for marksmanship. In the past, we have seen circular foam targets that a player should hit and break, and more recently, digital circular targets that a player should hit when it lit.

This year, instead of a real net, players shot a fully digital screen behind a window. Players shot on-screen shapes that included random facts about themselves, such as the number they wear and the number of All-Star appearances they made.

All the change seemed necessary and the change was not smooth. The plexiglass broke in a corner after the first shooter and there was a delay because it was replaced. When Hertl took his photos, it looked like he might have touched the edge of the final target several times before recording. Then when Jonathan Huberdeau took his photos, the final target was marked as reached after touching the digital set.

Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin was the winner here, hitting all targets in 9.505 seconds.

ELITE WOMEN THREE THREE

I will have a separate story about it, but it was the coolest event of the night, and probably the most competitive we will see this weekend.

The open three-on-three format, played in two 10-minute halves, was a good way to show off the speed of the women’s game, and the two teams flew and swapped chances back and forth. The goalkeeper on both sides – Alex Cavallini in the United States and Ann-Renee Desbiens on Canada – stole the show.

Canada took a 2-0 lead on goals from Rebecca Johnston and Melodie daoust, and Hilary Knight managed to delay the United States with a five-hole backhand shot, but the American rally failed and Canada won the game.

HARDEST HIT

No surprise here, but Shea Weber won this one. He won it twice, really. His first attempt was timed at 105.9 miles per hour and his second attempt at 106.5 miles per hour. These are the two hardest hits of the night, good enough for Weber’s fourth consecutive win in the years he has competed.

The event was demonstrated by 56-year-old Blues alumni Al MacInnis, who took a picture with an old wooden stick “recorded” at 100.4 miles an hour. The calibration of the pistol for this shot seemed at least a little offbeat, but it was still a good shot:

SHOOTING STARS

The new Shooting Stars event made its debut this year, and it wasn’t as clunky as the initial description made it out to be. The players stood on a high platform in the lower bowl which had an ice-like surface and shot various targets around the ice which had different point values, the highest of which was a large gateway in the center ice.

Players roughly tried to shoot for the Ark in the center of the ice, rather than the small, scattered targets. Knight said that in their practice shots before tonight, players found that smaller targets with lower values ​​were actually harder to hit anyway.

Patrick Kane and Mitch Marner were tied at 22 points each after the initial rounds, and Kane won the event with two more points in overtime.

Of the 10 shooters in total, Canada Marie-Philip Poulin finished fourth with 15 points and Knight tied for fifth with 14 points.

MORE OF THE COMPETITION OF SKILLS

After the save sequence, many players brought their children to the ice to sit with them and watch the other events. This included Alex Letang, was the star of his father’s media availability earlier today. Alex worked on his journey with some of the star players:

“It was cool when I switched to star players,” said Alex afterwards. “I really liked it because that way I could shoot pucks, because I really like hockey.”

There was a time when Letang walked away and Jarry was stuck with a childcare assignment.

“He had a lot of fun,” said Jarry laughing as he spoke of Alex. “I think he had a lot of fun playing with all the guys, hanging out all the time and telling everyone that he was finally going to finish his job. It was fun.”

Will Alex also take Jarry’s job?

“I hope not,” said Jarry. “He threatened me.”

