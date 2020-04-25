NHL rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Jacob Marcstrom

Marcstrom hopes to return to Kanaks next year, but the deal is now in second place

Sports Online Ian McIntyre: Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Marcstrom has spent years of his career as an unrestricted free agent. According to Marcstrom, hockey and the free agency are in second place today.

“Among other things, hockey is not so important in everything that happens around the world,” Marcstrom told a conference in Sweden on Wednesday. “Of course, I want to sign a long-term contract and know what I will do in the next few years. But that is not the case now. No one knows what will happen this year. If he orders, we will play again. Next year, hits and everything else will become hits and take second place. ”

Marcstrom hopes he can play with the Kanaks outside of this season.

“I think I want to stay in Vancouver. This is my goal. The season is not over this year either. We hope to come again and play in the playoffs. ”

Canucks GM Jim Benning does not want Marcstrom to leave either. The big question is what his salary will be next year and whether it will match his salary.

Thomas Drence AthleticFree agent Jacob Marcstrom is expected to call during the conference.

Marcstrom will be Kanak’s main advantage this offseason, but will also try to push Tyler Toffoli forward.

“Jacob always said he wanted to be in Vancouver and finish his career there. He was very clear about that,” Marcstrom’s Newport Sports Department spokesman Pat Morris told Athletic Wednesday night.

“If you want to be somewhere, you’re willing to be flexible, but you’re also proud of what you’ve accomplished,” Morris said. “It’s important for Vancouver, the city, the team and the organization, he feels the relationship with the fans. Here he has become a № 1 goalkeeper. He hopes he can have more confidence in making decisions in Vancouver.”

According to GM Jim Benning of Canucks, they don’t know what their salary will be next year, following their example, but will try to make a deal when some things happen.

“I don’t know what the cover will look like next year,” Benning said. “Better yet, Jacob is an important player in our team. We’re trying to build a culture here and he’s a hard-working guy who adapts to it. He’s one of our team leaders. We want to make a deal with him, but we have to be patient about what’s going on.”

“Once we understand something, we go to it and try to make some kind of deal.”