NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Spezza, Himan, may return next year and whose power may be gone

Spezza hopes he will return with the Maple Leafs next season

Mike Seisberger NHL.com: 37-year-old Jason Spezza is scheduled to play next season and he hopes to sign again with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I feel like I’m out of the game, and now there’s nowhere else to play in Toronto,” Spezza said. “I hope it works.

“There’s no attention right now (because of the pandemic), but I want to come back again. I feel like I’m building something with this club and I want to be a part of it.”

This season, Spezza has scored nine goals in 58 games and has 16 goalkeepers. Mike Babcock has scratched Spezza 10 times in his first 23 games this season.

At the end of his contract, the leaves may not be compatible with Giman

Toronto star Kevin McGrann: (mailbag) It’s been a year since Zach Himan and Frederick Andersen signed. The Toronto Maple Leafs have no one close to becoming a full-time goalkeeper in their system.

When the paycheck expires, it may not be easy for Maple Leafs to re-sign Hyman. He has time to become a free agent, so there is hope that the league can go back a bit so far.

Who would stay in the 2020-21 season and who could leave for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel and James Myrtle AthleticLook at the Maple Leafs in Toronto, the ones that will return next season and disappear.

Don’t go anywhere – Austin Matthews, William Nilander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielli, Jake Muzzin, Jack Campbell, Rasmus Sandin, Justin Hall and Zach Himan.

Frederick Andersen, Jason Spezza, Pierre Engwall, Travis Dermott, Ilya Mikheev, Frederick Gauthier, Denis Malgin, Kall Rosen, Martin Marcin.

50/50 people – Casperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnson, Alex Kerfoot and Kyle Clifford.

99 percent (non-returning) clubs are Tyson Barry and Cody Seki.