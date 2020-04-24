NHL rumors: Torey Krug's five landings ... Lias Andersson and New York Rangers

Consider five possible landings for Torey Circle

Matt Larkin The Hockey News: Boston Bruins free trade agent Torey Krug could make more than $ 8 million at a time if he enters the open market. The Bruins will have to re-sign RFA Jake DeBrusk and several other free agents, so Krug’s move to a new contract may not be easy.

1. Boston Bruins – The circle wants to stay in Boston, but the Bruins have to find a way to bring it back under pay. Purchasing a clearance could be this offseason option and could help the Bruins.

2. Detroit Red Wings – He is a fan of Red Wings in Michigan. They have cover space and need.

3. Vegas Golden Knights – The circle can meet long-term needs. They have to move their salaries abroad.

4. Montreal Canadiens – Trying to improve, this season can be aggressive again and they can run away from it if they get closer to arguing.

5. Florida Panthers – Earlier this season, they said they may be aiming for a $ 10 million pay cut. They can take players out and redistribute money. They wanted to improve their blue line. The retention of Mike Hoffman and Evgeny Dadonov’s UFAs is estimated at $ 15 million. Defenseman Mike Matison didn’t adapt him to Joel Kenneville’s coach and was playing ahead.

Andersson is in his position and if he’s ready to go back to the Rangers

Lohuddun Vincent Z. Mercoglianos: New York Rangers Avenue Lias Andersson told the Swedish Gothenberg Post about his mental state in New York this year. Translated by Johan Rilander.

“It wasn’t an overnight incident, but he attacked me,” he told Rylander. “It was difficult for me. … I was injured and couldn’t do anything. There were many small things that weighed him. I started to get rid of bad habits. ”

Andersson began to eat poorly, but could not sleep well, and as a result took sleeping pills. He did not tell the Rangers he was in pain.

If he comes back to the Rangers.

When asked if he would accept such an invitation, he said, “I don’t know.” “Satan, I haven’t thought about it yet. I try to communicate with agents and be as much as I am in the summer. I’m ready to make suggestions. “