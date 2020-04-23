NHL rumors: LA Kings, New Jersey Devils, Dustin Bifuglien and Alex Ovechkin

The kings begin to look for Dman

John Hoven: It could be an agent for the Los Angeles Kings free left-back this offseason.

Interview with Devils Gallant

SPB: Pierre LeBrun The New Jersey Devils are the only team the NHL has interviewed in coaching since the break of the season, according to its sources.

“Now, Tom Fitzgerald has another temporary tag, he is still the temporary GM for the Devils, Alain Nasreddin is the interim head coach and he is a legitimate candidate, he will be a participant in this process. Tom Fitzgerald has been with Gerard Gallant for some time now Talk to and why? Use this time during the break to start looking at the next season. “

LeBrun noted that the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wilds and San Jose Sharks have not spoken to anyone.

In the case of “Flame, Stars and Wild,” of course, these teams could be in the playoffs, so they’re looking forward to the season. Sharks? Bob Bogner is the best candidate to remain as head coach, but if they decide to interview other candidates, that decision has not been made. ”

The condition of Byfuglien in the following period is unknown

Elliott Friedman, Sportsnet: Dustin Byfuglien only knows if he will play again. Byfuglien did not say whether he would return.

Aidana depends on her future

Brandon Maron The Score: Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin is concerned about his future.

“We’ll see, there’s another year after this season,” Ovechkin said in an interview with Catherine Tappen and Wayne Gretzky on NBC Sports on Tuesday. “I am in good health, thank God, I still love this game. Although I don’t like this game, I can’t fool it. I have a lot of respect for him and don’t want to give my name to players who will just play out and take on the role of someone. I don’t want to do that. “