NHL rumors: Craig Anderson and Ottawa senators ... Arizona Coyotes and Taylor Hall

Anderson didn’t think much about his future

Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa: Ottawa Senators goalkeeper Craig Anderson may not wear the senators uniform again.

He returned home with his family in Florida. They hope to continue the season somehow, but have not thought much about their future plans.

“I didn’t pay much attention to my future plans. I try to be the best I can be, and I think about what is happening right now, and I focus on what we are going through right now.

“Can we all go back and finish the season? We’ll cross the bridge before we can plan our future journey.”

Chaika spoke with Hall and his confidant

Greg Vyshinski ESPN: Arizona Coyotes GM John Chaika would comment on the fact that they are illegally testing the prospects of the project and the NHL investigation.

Chaika said there is a lot of uncertainty about what could happen to the free agency.

Darren Ferris, a spokesman for Taylor Hall, said the Seagull and Coyotes on NHL Network Radio had not approached him for a contract deal during the NHL break. Chaika said there are some nuances in this regard.

“I talked to Darren several times. I talked to Taylor a few more times. I think Taylor has the same point of view in terms of planning himself and the organization. Of course, he understands what is happening in the world today. I think it’s time to address some of these things. Unfortunately, given all the uncertainties, it is difficult. But we will hold that discussion. “

Chaika added that Ferris was right, there had been no “significant setbacks” so far.

Recently, Hall said he was looking for a long-term deal, as opposed to a short-term deal and a review of a free agency as the economy improves. We are still considering a long-term contract for Chaika.

“There are consequences,” he said. I’m not saying it doesn’t apply. But we are no longer afraid of a long discussion, and it will not change that. ”