NHL Rumors and Warnings: Florida Panthers, Nikita Tryamkin and Pittsburgh Penguins

The Panthers are adding a KHL free agent

Igor Iranko: KHL defender Artyom Sergeev has said that Salavat Yulaev will not be able to sign GM again and will sign with the Florida Panthers.

George Richards: Sergeev is a 27-year-old right-back.

Will Tramkin return to the NHL?

Rick Dhaliwal: Nikita Tryamkin’s KHL contract expires on April 30 and he is eligible to sign the NHL contract.

Will he sign with the Canucks?

Penguins are not interested in KHL free agents

Dan Kingerski Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sources say the Pittsburgh Penguins are “not interested” in any KHL agent who has the right to sign with any team after April 30th. For the second year in a row, they had no interest.

Penguins may not have many scouts in Russia, but the source added that they scouted Scandinavian teams.

For the last Russian penguin player, you have to go back to the 2015-16 season – Sergei Plotnikov.

Penguins may not have many caps to work with next season

Dan Kingerski Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins currently have 15 players on contract for next season, who will hit the net for nearly $ 68 million.

$ 81.5 million Or at least, there isn’t much room to work with penguins, especially Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry’s free agent agents. Both penguins can’t hold goaltenders. Jared McCann to RFA.

If the salary is reduced, the teams will have the opportunity to make a corresponding purchase, but if the cap is flat, they will not have a choice.

Fans may be hoping to buy Jack Johnson. If it is a regular purchase, not a purchase, it will exceed $ 2.2 million over the next 2 years, $ 1.3 million, and then $ 900,000 over three years.