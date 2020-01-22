NHL Rumor Roundup: What is the buzz around the Canada teams?

We are just over a month away from the NHL trade deadline and it is reasonable to say that the market has not really been settled yet.

There are some teams, such as Ottawa and Los Angeles, that are at the bottom of the rankings with pieces to move, and we expect them to be active. But others, such as the Rangers, Devils or Predators, are still figuring out what they want to move and what they want to go on in 2020-21.

Halfway through the first bye-bye week (the other comes after all-star), teams begin to meet their reconnaissance departments and map out a path, with the ultimate determining factor in which direction they will be in the coming schedule in the coming weeks. A series of victories can encourage teams to buy, or at least go pat, while a cold line can encourage others to sell.

Here is the newest buzz from the entire competition.

HOW WILL THE PACIFIC DIVISION TEAMS RESPOND IN SUCH A RACE?

This is such an interesting layout. Not only is that because one point separates the top five teams in it, but those five teams are all in different phases. The Vegas Golden Knights are just as ready to compete as everyone else, but Vancouver and Edmonton are still at that point and may not be willing to move future assets for immediate assistance. Still, the Oilers and Canucks will be looking for help to get into the playoffs.

Arizona has already taken a big step, although it has been a .500 team since the Taylor Hall acquisition. Calgary won the division last year, but followed a disappointing first round exit with a ride up and down in 2019-20. GM Brad Treliving is no stranger to the blockbuster, so we wonder if he is open to something like that before 24 February.

Although they are all close together in the rankings, the approach can be very different for each Pacific team.

“I think some teams might tinker or make a long-term move, but I don’t see any of you doing a big rental move, because although I think you want to get in, I’m not sure if you think you’re good enough to win, “Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet 960 the Fan.” I think the only possible exception can be Vegas. I think they really believe they are better than they have shown. I think the move they made with coaching , says they really believe they are better than they have shown. If someone is going to do something interesting (in the Pacific), I think they are. “

The Calgary Flames moved Michael Frolik to Buffalo on January 2 for a sketch and pulled out his $ 4.3 million hit from the books. Treliving later stated that his intention was to use the money released in this year’s team deal, but in a recent Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada it was reported that the Flames would rather not use the room to leasing player.

But even that may have changed.

“It was interesting to hear (Tyler) Toffoli mentioned last week with Calgary, because I heard you preferred someone with a term,” Friedman said.

Toffoli, 27, is scheduled for a UFA this summer and urgently needs a change of scenery. He is four years away from a 30-goal season and two away from his last 20-year target – but this year has 12 goals and 27 points in 49 games. Calgary’s primary need is a winger in the top six and Toffoli meets that description.

“I heard more ahead than” D, “Friedman said about Calgary’s trading interests.” You could do some things around your blue line with Brodie or Hamonic, but I really don’t believe you’re trying to weaken this year. I think those movements only take place when someone comes in. “

The Oilers are becoming a fascinating team to watch on the trading market, because all their success depends on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the fact that scoring depth is desperately needed is needed in advance. GM Ken Holland has previously discussed its reluctance to trade in a first-round pick, especially for a rental. Therefore, although interested, the team was always a long shot to land in anticipation of UFA Hall.

Holland sat down for a Q&A with Mark Spector from Sportsnet last week to talk about the deadline approach and the need to add more depth.

Unlike some of their counterparts, the Canucks don’t have much room for the salary – and as players get healthy again, less is available. They have also exchanged their first round pick (to Tampa Bay for J.T. Miller), although they have the option to ship this year or next year. A playoff place will determine which ones they keep.

“They try to free up space instead of adding it,” Friedman said about the Canucks.

Vancouver will soon have large contracts for its own players. A decision about Jacob Markstrom must be made this summer. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will be extended in 2021. Chris Tanev, 30, is also a UFA pending.

In conversation with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, Benning indicated that the power of Vancouver is currently the depth of the organization in the AHL.

“In other years we tried to find players. Now we have guys waiting for their chance. That is exciting for us, ” said the GM.

THE MONTREAL CANADIENS: EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING, OR ANYWHERE BETWEEN?

Seated nine points from the playoffs at the all-star break, but winners of four of their past five games, the first two weeks back of the Canadiens, will affect which way GM Marc Bergevin goes – and even how far he goes. The first name that anyone wonders about is Ilya Kovalchuk, who since eight games in eight games connects well to eight points since he signed a $ 700,000 deal for the rest of the season.

Chris Johnston recently reported that the team may be after Kovalchuk after a third-round choice, but five of the first seven Montreal games after the break are at home, and a strong run could bring the team back into the playoffs, and from the seller’s market.

“It will depend on whether Montreal still feels that they are in it,” Friedman said. “While they are still in it, I would not expect them to act.”

But Kovalchuk is far from the only name mentioned in Montreal. Carey Price has appeared in rumors, although at the moment it seems more hypothetical than based on something factual. The same goes for Brendan Gallagher, who is not only one of the team’s critical assault weapons, but he also brings a level of grit that the line-up needs.

“I would be shocked if they wanted to move (Gallagher),” Friedman said. “They don’t have a lot of guys running on you through a wall. I think that’s one of the problems. You don’t have to be huge, but you have to be able to grind and Gallagher really cares.”

The biggest decision that needs to be made probably lies with Jeff Petry. A great find since he came from Edmonton and became a solid 40-plus-point artist from the back, Petry has one more season than this on his contract. At the age of 32, the Habs must weigh his value for the team next season and afterwards – and what it may cost to keep him – against what they could get back for him in an exchange.

As a defender with a right-wing shot with another year of control, Bergevin could earn back a solid set of futures if he now moves Petry, but that would also reduce the team a little in 2020-21.

“I think they should call him because he is 33 years old when you renew him and on paper you look at him in general and you are very happy with him as a player, but I think she wondered about the expansion, said Friedman. “You look at what LA has for (Jake) Muzzin. They got a good OHL outlook (Sean Durzi), an AHL player (Carl Grundstrom) and a scoop. So I think that’s something. They have to make a decision there, but I think it depends on whether they are in the playoffs or not. “

ARE THE LEAVES INVOLVED ABOUT A LACK OF CHARACTER OR LEADERSHIP?

Go to a pub in Toronto and you will undoubtedly have a conversation about the strength of the Leafs team, or the lack thereof. When head coach Sheldon Keefe said his team looked immature in a loss against Florida and again in a loss against Chicago before the break, it emphasized the fans’ concerns.

However, The Leafs have generally taken an analytical approach to building rosters and have not put so much emphasis on leadership or horror, at least in the traditional sense. However, will Dubas be sitting outside of a play-off spot right now, does he feel any pressure to add that element to his team for the stretch run?

“We know they’ve given Justin Williams a pretty aggressive boost and he’s a unique player in terms of his specific experiences and things like that in the playoffs,” Chris Johnston told the good show of Sportsnet 590. “That says me that there is at least one idea that such a person can help.

“I think this is a bit of a recognition that having a little more experience can’t hurt … I don’t know how many of those guys are there, so some of the impurity commentary for me might be that it’s just going to take some time before everyone is more mature. “

WHAT IS THE NEW JERSEY DIRECTION?

It might not have been surprising to switch coaches after a bad start, but to fire GM Ray Shero shortly afterwards, everyone was surprised. So where do the devils go?

“I was told in the past week that they had some sort of reset after everything that happened and started asking around, as if we were doing this, what the value would be,” Friedman said.

The trouble with the devils is that they have been rebuilt and have made two first general choices in the last three versions. They have added some veterans around the children and now have their goalkeeper of the future in MacKenzie Blackwood from right away. It would not be the best course of action to go all over the earth and demand it harder next season.

Not to mention what that would say to the fans.

All eyes are on Wayne Simmonds who may be moving before the deadline, given that he has an expiring contract, although he has indicated that he wanted to stay put. The most impactful and valuable player they can move, however, is Kyle Palmieri. Currently injured, Palmieri is a consistent goal scorer during his five years with the Devils, regularly pushing 30 goals. He is also only 29 in February and has one year left on his contract, so a recruiting team would get two runs with him.

“I heard that Shero was not planning (trading in Palmieri),” Friedman said. “I don’t think they want to trade it. I think you should give your fans a reason to go to the games. You also have to make … what is the identity of players you want?”

WINNIPEG WANTS TO BE PLACED ON THE TRADE MARKET BUT

With Connor Hellebuyck who slows down a little in a Vezina-worthy first half, the defensive deficiencies of the Jets become clear. Over the past two trading periods, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has chosen a first round for a center, although that seems less likely to happen in 2020 given their bubble status.

Yet they ideally want to do something, specifically add to that blue line. However, there is a problem with the size of Dustin Byfuglien – if the big defender returns to the team this season, he will bring his $ 7.6 million cap-hit and so Winnipeg must be ready when it happens.

“I don’t know if the Jets can do anything,” Friedman said. “They’re stuck because they don’t know what’s going to happen to Byfuglien. I think they’ve experienced some things. I think they were around Joel Edmundson. I think they were interested in (Justin) Faulk. I think that they have looked at other things and that they are just stuck. “

Right now, if Cheveldayoff wants to do something, he may have to move some money first. It would be a shock if one of the big-ticket forwarders (Wheeler, Connor, Laine, Ehlers, Scheifele) was moved, so it had to come from the bottom half of the line-up and there is a pretty good candidate from there: Mathieu Perreault, who earns $ 4,125 million against the cap this season and next year.

He is a great player, but is there a taker for a third-line offside player who earns so much money?

“Perreault is a man I think they’ve been trying to relocate for a while, not because they don’t like him, but just trying to free some money and they just couldn’t do it,” says Friedman.

WILL THE RANGERS REALLY ACT A GOALIE OR DRIVE OUT?

Ever since the Rangers summoned 24-year-old net-less Igor Shesterkin, a highly respected goalkeeper prospect, trade rumors have been circulating in Alexandar Georgiev. The latter is slightly younger (23) and has shown itself well in the NHL as the backup of Henrik Lundqvist this season and past, so there is interest in adding his potential to the competition.

But there is reason to believe that New York could eventually retain Georgiev.

“They have told people that they are going to listen to Georgiev and I think so,” said Friedman. “There are teams that tell me they are not sure if New York is really taking this seriously, but they do want to listen. They think that New York might only test the value, but wait.”

Although there is a lot of excitement around Shesterkin, the fact that he has only played three NHL games and goalkeepers can be wildcards when he tries to project in the long run. And although Lundqvist has one more season left for his contract, there is always a chance that he will hang up his skates this summer, which means that the Rangers need the services of Georgiev.

The Maple Leafs of Toronto are closest to Georgiev, but rumors that the asking price was high. It is believed that the Leafs would be willing to say goodbye to Jeremy Bracco, but that the Rangers want more impact than that. Think of Kasperi Kapanen, a player that Dubas does not like to give up.

If not Georgiev, many were expecting New York to wait for UFA Chris Kreider to act. But again, the Rangers have taken the time to rebuild in recent years, so the conversation is now starting to turn around the Kreider front. Will they trade him in for a future now, or is it in their interest to sign him for an extension and return in 2020-21 with higher expectations as a team?

Heck, do the Rangers even believe they can go back to the play-off yacht this season?

“They cannot trade anyone,” said Friedman. “I saw them hold on and go for it. By making the playoffs, you cannot underestimate how important it is for business and I saw them sitting there and saying, “You know what, when we’re in the race, we’re going to keep it.”