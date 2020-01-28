NHL Rumor Roundup: players with term key to unlock a busy deadline

What does the market look like for less than a month before the NHL trading period?

“It’s interesting, I get a lot of guys telling me that there are many more sellers than there are buyers,” Elliotte Friedman told Ryan Pinder and Pat Steinberg on SN960 the fan. “They think it’s a buyer’s market.”

In our recently updated top 25 list of trade candidates, there are many players who would be useful additions to a Cup competitor. However, the problem is two-fold.

One: most teams still consider themselves so far away in the play-off race and one run of luck can take a player off the market and turn a team into a buyer. The play-off races come very close in this equal class.

Two: there are many players with current contracts that may be feasible, but the value of rental players has been declining for some time. In a recent 31 Thought Column, Friedman spoke to Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, who mentioned the most recent Cup champions, did not add rent, and in fact made most of their adjustments in the off season or earlier in the year.

Pinder & Steinberg

Elliotte Friedman: All-Star Weekend, player tracking and the trading options of the Flames

January 27, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

“I think the biggest question is whether there are guys available with a time limit,” Friedman wondered. “Those are guys like the guys from Toronto. The Kapanens, the Johnssons, the Kerfoots. And I don’t think Toronto is doing that right now … I think Toronto will wait a bit to see” how good are we before we are committed to giving up that type of asset. ” “

Add the name of Matt Dumba to that list because the Minnesota Wild defender is under contract until 2022-23 and can be made available if they drop out of the race.

Friedman even noted that Chris Kreider of the Rangers is the only tenant who could bring back a good dose of trade to his team. And it is said that New York might try to sign it again.

Here is the last buzz around the competition.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

WILL THE SHarks IMPORT THE TRADE IDEA IN THORNTON AND / OR MARLEAU?

The San Jose Sharks are located at nine points from a play-off location and are not on familiar terrain. They missed the last season in 2015, and that was only the second time in the 21st century that the Sharks had happened.

So we have to consider Doug Wilson’s team as a salesperson with a trade deadline, although it is hard to say how much the GM would be willing to relocate. Awaiting UFA defender Brendan Dillon is the most likely to go, but the sharks are hoping to fight again next season, so a major reconstruction is unlikely to be underway.

But we have to ask ourselves about the two oldest sharks. Both Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton play an annual contract. Marleau returned to San Jose this season after spending the last two with Toronto, while Thornton has been a mainstay of the roster since 2005. He is working on his third consecutive one-year deal with the team at the end of his career. Both are 40 and still chasing their first Stanley Cup, plus Marleau has the chance to break Gordie Howe’s record ever played when he plays next season.

They are also no longer at their peak, but teams are always looking for experienced veterans at this time of the year. Marleau has no trade defense, but Thornton has a full no-move clause and should agree to every possible trade.

“I really have to think about that,” Thornton told the Mercury News. “Of course this small homestand will become important for our team. But I didn’t think about it at all. I’m just trying to win games here and see how it goes. “

When the break comes out, the Sharks have three games in the Shark Tank and then play seven of their next nine games on the road before the February 24 deadline.

“I’m still optimistic that we can still try, really,” said Thornton. “We will have to see how the next few weeks will go and then we will go from there.

“Then ask me. We will see. But as I said, I am optimistic that this team can turn it around. I want to stay positive in that regard and really give it a helping hand. That is all we can do. “

Although San Jose is staring at the very real possibility of missing the play-offs, Wilson does not seem to be in the hot seat. Last week, team owner Hasso Plattner gave his GM a vote of confidence.

“Doug has a long history in leading our team to success,” Plattner said. “The last time we didn’t meet our winning standards in the 2014-15 season, we were able to recover quickly and restore a winning culture for the coming years. I support Doug’s plan to get our team back on track. “

Senior writer Ryan Dixon and NHL editor Rory Boylen always give it 110%, but never rely on clichés when it comes to podcasting. Instead, they use a combination of facts, fun and a varied group of hockey voices to beat Canada’s most beloved game.

SABERS STILL LOOKING FOR FUTURE AID

With 10 points from the playoffs, but with a very tough schedule for the next three weeks, Sabers GM Jason Botterill says he is not throwing in the towel yet.

Injuries have hurt their forward unity and the return of Jeff Skinner to the line-up Tuesday gives the team his first look at the new trio of Skinner, Marcus Johansson and Michael Frolik, which was taken over on January 2 in an exchange of the Calgary Flames . .

Botterill spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and still spoke as if he would buy talent on the deadline.

“If we can add more to our offensive mix, we are definitely looking for it,” he said. “I also think that when you can add to our team speed in advance, that’s something I’m looking at.”

We know that Zach Bogosian and Evan Rodrigues have requested transactions from Buffalo and have been in and out of the line-up ever since. The Sabers must be sellers to a certain extent, while also looking at ways to improve, because they reduce the chance of missing the late season for the ninth year in a row.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sJalCuiW9k (/ embed)

Could JOSH ANDERSON OF COLUMBUS BE A SUPPLEMENT ON THE TRADE MARKET?

While the Blue Jackets continue to surprise by hanging around the Eastern Conference play-off race – actually at the first wild-card spot Tuesday – it is a miracle how GM Jarmo Kekalainen will approach this year’s deadline. With a few big UFAs pending that would certainly run, Kekalainen doubled his team, added and won a play-off round.

This year is different for Columbus, because there are no striking UFAs in the selection. There are some important RFAs to be provided this summer, with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins who all need an expansion.

“We are evaluating this year’s team a little differently because we are not in the same situation as last year with waiting UFAs who were big pieces from our team,” Kekalainen told Hockey Central last week. “We are building. We believe in that process of building through design and development.”

A complicated case has also been developed with Josh Anderson, who investigated Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. Much of last year’s sweep, which followed career-high offensive totals, Anderson struggled with just four points in 26 games this season. He is currently in the reserve for injuries, but expects to return soon.

The growing issue is that he will also be an RFA this summer, with arbitration rights and will not be eligible for UFA in a year. The last time the Anderson contract ended in 2017, the negotiations were dragged to October and Anderson missed the entire training camp. Since he has a down season that is interrupted by an injury, his value is no longer clear and this can also make this negotiation round more difficult.

Because the Blue Jackets are in the play-off race, they may decide to keep it close for the time being and explore trading options in the summer. But he scored 27 goals last season, which freers could attract in the league, and a team taking over could get at least two points with him.

In the meantime, Columbus was 15-2-2 since Anderson was injured.

“Josh has had some problems,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told Portzline. “I thought he was coming (before he was injured), I thought he was playing better. I don’t think he was rewarded for points, but he played better.

“But you know, we did well here.”

PENGUINS LOOKING FORWARD TO ADD

In perhaps the least surprising development of the trading season, Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford tries to boost his forward units.

The team has sustained Sidney Crosby’s injury unharmed, but remains without Jake Guentzel in the long run. As the second in the Metro division, the penguins are able to take another point at a cup, but would ideally make some additions to enhance their depth in advance.

“If the right one is there, yes, that’s what we’re looking at,” Rutherford told Josh Yohe of The Athletic. “I’m not sure if I would feel that way if Jake were healthy. But Jake is not healthy. Ideally, I would like to give us more depth and more options in the top six. Can we do that, in terms of the right ones? player style and the right costs? That is the ultimate question, but we are investigating it. “

Rutherford added that he was open to bringing in a lease or someone with a remaining contract period, as long as he thought they were a natural fit with the team.