NHL Rumor Roundup: Leafs, Jets news opens up trading opportunities

We are only 20 days away from the NHL transaction deadline, and although the transaction has not yet begun, in some cases the news is starting to shape the needs of the team acutely.

Nowhere is this more true than in Toronto, where the Leafs got scared on Monday evening because Frederik Andersen was forced out of the match after the first period. Tuesday morning the news brought that the team had recalled goalkeeper Kasimir Kaskisuo of the Marlies, although it is not yet clear how much time, if any, will miss Andersen.

Anyway, this development has made clear how weak the playoff expectations of Toronto are. They are already in the air with Andersen in the net and if the starter misses every moment, it is not tasty to continue with a Hutchinson-Kaskisuo combination. Monday night the fear aroused what that reality might look like.

Even if Andersen is OK and lacks time or just a single game, the Leafs desperately have to find a safety net. Because even if they manage to escape this final episode unharmed, there is no idea what the world can bring after the deadline.

Here is the latest NHL Rumor Roundup:

LEAVES HAVE MANY OPTIONS ON THE TABLE

Andersen is in the spotlight on Tuesday, following Kasperi Kapanen, who got all the attention on Monday when he replied that he had a healthy scratch after sleeping late and was late for training.

Without a choice from the first round in the 2020 version and a progressive pool that is thinning out, the Maple Leafs are not really full of futures to find trade with. On the contrary, if Toronto is going to close a deal that is moving the needle on the blue line or bringing a backup for now and the future, they may have to offer something from the selection to get it done.

Kapanen, a third-line player in this team who earns $ 20 million until 2021-22, is a candidate to relocate and Elliotte Friedman announced earlier this season that he is interested in the competition. If it is not Japanese, the debilitating Andreas Johnsson has also appeared in the rumor mill, just like center / winger Alexander Kerfoot.

“There are many trade rumors about Japan and I think they would move him in the right deal and I also believe that he and Keefe are not big fans of each other,” Friedman said on the Fan 960 in Calgary. “I think they fought at the American Hockey League level, they obviously fight a little at the NHL level. In terms of overall style, Kapan is more of a North-South guy and I think he’s much more at Babcock’s system fits than he fits in Keefe.

“But I’ll tell you this. When Kyle Dubas exchanged for Kapan, people were heading for him. He had a bad world of juniors that year, Pittsburgh was down on him. But Kyle Dubas believed in him. Kyle Dubas is a fan. I think he would trade it for the right deal, but I don’t think it means he is necessarily gone. ”

It’s hard to imagine that Kapanen, or one of these three players, is the most important part of a deal just bringing back a backup goalkeeper for Andersen, so if someone is moved, it might be for a defender, or as part of a package in a larger deal that includes a long-term fit in net that returns to the Leafs.

As is usually the case, the Leafs are connected to all kinds of players on the market. With four of their own blueliners on expiring contracts – three UFA, one RFA – if the Leafs upgrade their back-end, they would rather buy a defender who is still on his contract.

This has led the discussion in that area to Matt Dumba in Minnesota, but really, the Leafs can appeal to anyone.

“It can be more than one move depending on what they have to take in terms of their cap situation or takeout,” Friedman said on the Fan 590 in Toronto last week. “I think they will look at what is there and the name I mentioned because I heard they were looking at him was Dumba, but someone told me if there are any good defenders they think are on the market they are looking for it. As long as the team keeps playing well. That is the reservation. “

Although the Leafs lost on Monday evening, they surpassed the Panthers by a large margin, and thus have composed four straight straight powerful performances from the all-star break. That, along with the goalie situation and the fact that the Leafs are in the heat of a play-off race, can make Dubas act quickly.

But again, it comes back to the costs. Of course the Leafs can focus on a lesser player just to have depth in the line-up, but if they were to swing big for someone like Dumba, who was signed by the 2022-23 season, what would they have to give up?

“It’s probably going to cost them one of the Kapanen, Johnsson, Kerfoot trio, maybe a young D and I don’t know if it will be a high choice, but I think it’s a choice,” Friedman said.

In terms of goaltending, Luke Fox from Sportsnet reported on Monday night that Dubas “kicked tires” at Jack Campbell in Los Angeles. The tenth overall choice in the 2010 design, Campbell finally arrived as an NHLer last year, with a .928 savings percentage in 31 games for the kings – this year he is at .900 to 20 games.

The Leafs was previously connected to Alexandar Georgiev from New York, but the asking price has reportedly been high. Instead of looking for a long-term solution for the position that could entail high costs, the Leafs could instead explore Campbell or Craig Anderson of Ottawa to address a clear need for a relatively lower price.

JETS MAY HAVE MORE CAP SPACE TO WORK WITH NOW

Another piece of news that developed this weekend was that Dustin Byfuglien was unlikely to play this season. Friedman reported in Saturday’s Headlines that Byfuglien had not skated yet and was therefore not close to a return.

On Monday, Sportsnet confirmed that Byfuglien and the team were working on a mutual termination of contract, making Byfuglien a free agent after releasing waivers and removing all cap-related obligations for the Jets.

Although Byfuglien did not play this season due to an injury, the Jets had to bypass the possibility that he would eventually be released, which would add his $ 7.6 million hit to the books. If his contract is terminated, Winnipeg could work freely without having to worry about such a hefty amount coming back to them.

Over the past two trading periods, the Jets gave up a first-rounder for renting centers Paul Stastny (2018) and Kevin Hayes (2019), although they later received their 2019 pickup from New York in the Jacob Trouba trade. This year the Jets are less certain to make the play-offs, with three points from Tuesday morning, so it is unlikely that they will go the rental route in 2020.

“Paying a high price for a rent, I don’t know that makes perfect sense to us,” said head coach Paul Maurice on Friday. “If we could get a man who might come in and maybe play more than the rest of the season, you’d think about that.”

In some ways, it’s incredible that the Jets are still hanging around the photo. After losing both Byfuglien (injury) and Trouba (trade) from last year’s blue line, Winnipeg has been weak at the back and have allowed the greatest risk of danger this season, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“They had many apologies for stopping this year or not being so good,” Friedman said. “But I think the way they look at their players and coaching staff is that they have played very hard. I think they want to reward them, if they can, by giving them some help.

“I think it’s probably a bit smaller where they think they can improve their blue line. But I think they’re going to look and see what’s defensive.”