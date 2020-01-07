Loading...

We are halfway through the 2019-20 season and are giving us a sufficiently large sample size to confidently weigh the strongest rookie performances to date.

Since there is only one prize dedicated to newcomers and a whole host of talented young players, we separate the class by position – defense, goalkeeper and forward – to look at the best of the Calder candidates among their positional colleagues.

Best defender: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar has been the forerunner of the Calder Memorial Trophy since he passed his first regular season and he continues to exceed expectations – just ask his colleagues.

That is what The Athletic’s Ryan S. Clark did. He spoke to some of the best defenders of the competition about Makar, and the consensus was pretty clear that Makar is already one of the best in the competition – even as a rookie.

Most pointed to his strong skating and elite hockey feeling as two important factors that separated Makar from the rest, with Duncan Keith saying he was the first to draft Makar in 2017. (Makar finished fourth, behind Nico Hischier, Nolan Patrick, and Miro Heiskanen.) High praise from a future Hall of Famer.

Makar missed eight games last month while recovering from an upper body injury, but still ranks second among all rookies in assists (23) and points (32), and sixth in points at all rear guards throughout the competition.

We have seen the incredible chemistry he has formed with MVP candidate Nathan MacKinnon, and he is also connected to Mikko Rantanen on some dynamic Makar-Mikko magic.

When you have a 21-year-old rookie who is already able to do things like that, and a 23-year-old attacker who can finish these games like this …

… you know that your club is heading towards a bright future.

The Challenger: Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Speaking of a bright future, you could also say that Hughes is the best rookie defender right now, and you would have a pretty strong case.

Hughes is one of the best in the blue line driving competition and leads all rookies in assists (26) while sitting third in points behind Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson and Makar. His assistant total is the fifth best competition match among all d-men and links him to Erik Karlsson.

I have watched every NHL game that Quinn Hughes played, but at least once I find myself amazed aloud about his skates as if it was something I have never seen before. #Canucks

– Scott Rintoul (@ScottRintoul) January 5, 2020

Best ahead: Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabers

The Buffalo Sabers were in a period of bad luck last week when their progressive star, Victor Olofsson, went down with an injury that was expected to keep him out of the line-up for five to six weeks.

Olofsson skated and scored early in the Calder interview and often this season thanks to his dynamic game with the man’s advantage and his skills, he continued to grow with more minutes, more even production and a lot of chemistry with Captain Jack Eichel.

The 24-year-old leads all rookies in goals (16) and points (35) to the first half of the season. He was named NHL Rookie of the month twice, first in October and then in December. His six goals, two game winners, 14 points and average ice age (8:31 PM) until December 14 matches led all rookies for the month and tied him with the most points in one month by a rookie with Tyler Myers.

Myers won the Calder that year – 2009-10 – and Olofsson is high on many Calder rankings 10 years later. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery for the rookie.

The challenger: Martin Necas

This is heavy. There are several freshman attackers who make strong impressions on the competition, and we could easily have mentioned one of Nick’s Suzuki in Montreal, Ilya Mikheyev in Toronto or Dominik Kubalik in Chicago.

But it is time that we also focus on Carolina Hurricane’s rookie, Martin Necas. The 20-year-old removed the team from the training camp in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but was not quite ready yet – until now. He is third in goals in rookies (nine) and sixth in points.

Necas is still learning how to play a two-way game, but we have a glimpse of his speed and skills and it doesn’t take long to realize how special a player he will be.

Best goalkeeper: Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals

The 22-year-old has not played as many games as MacKenzie Blackwood, who was ranked number 1 with the New Jersey Devils, but this should not detract from the impact he has had on his team.

Samsonov’s 11-2 record is in second place in victories among newcomers. Of the four first-year netminders with at least 10 starts, Samsonov scores first place, except for a percentage (.918) and goals against an average (2.33). Perhaps the most impressive thing about his performance this year, though, is just how comfortable he looks in an NHL fold – especially on the road.

Samsonov is the only goalkeeper in the history of NHL who wins each of his first eight career road races in one season and one of only two goaltenders in NHL history who wins each of his first eight career road races (Brent Johnson: 26 February 1999 to December 10, 2000 with St. Louis).

– CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 4, 2020

What does this mean for the future of the Washington fold? That is the question that has been asked throughout the season.

Starter Braden Holtby ends and GM Brian MacLellan also has to lock Nicklas Backstrom if he wants to keep his core of the championship together. Samsonov has one more season left for his entry deal, which MacLellan buys a bit of time (and cap space), but with the Seattle exotic sketch on the horizon in June 2021, the Washington situation is worth watching very closely hold.

The challenger: MacKenzie Blackwood

We mentioned Blackwood from the top, and we will also mention him here, simply because he has taken on the heaviest workload of all his netminding colleagues.

Without the luxury of a little more time to develop into a supporting role, such as his rookie as a backup at their respective clubs, Blackwood learns quickly – and still places some pretty good grades.

In 29 starting with the Devils, Blackwood has a .908 savings percentage and a 2.83 goals against on average, while he encountered at least 18 shots on 18 different occasions.