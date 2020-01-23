The races of the play-offs are as tight as in memory.

The trade deadline is near.

And once the all-star break of the NHL is over, it’s high time to trade in tan lines for storylines.

In our NHL Power Rankings: Pressing Questions Edition, we look at the biggest mystery that still needs to be solved for each club.

Traditionally, all teams are ranked in descending order according to the current standard of excellence.

Our descriptions are a critical question for every club that will be answered as soon as everyone returns from Turks and / or Caicos and the course runs through the trading deadline and the post-season picks up.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

With three games in hand and Andrei Vasilevskiy back in Vezina form, can the Lightning make up eight points and grab Boston for the Atlantic Division crown?

2. Washington capitals

Do we dare to doubt that Alexander Ovechkin – with two games in his hand and with only three goals – will surpass David Pastrnak and claim a ninth Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy? (Also: what if Ovechkin’s suspension for skipping the All-Star Game becomes the difference?)

3. St. Louis Blues

How will the Blues – so far excellent – respond to the favorite team they beat as opposed to the shabby, feel-good story they were last spring?

4. Pittsburgh Penguins

Which goalkeeper calls Mike Sullivan when the chips are down? (And how healthy is Jake Guentzel play-off time?)

5. Boston Bruins

Can Jaroslav Halak, who has lost as many games as he has won, retain the fort in the absence of Tuukka Rask and allow Boston to get the best seed?

6. Colorado avalanche

No team has more cap space if the trading deadline is approaching than the avalanche. So how aggressively will Joe Sakic, who now oversees a legitimate contender, buy?

7. Vancouver Canucks

If the Canucks do persist and make the play-offs, will Jim Benning get his credit?

8. Carolina hurricanes

In a season where building on last year’s dynamics is realistic, how aggressively do Tom Dundon’s hurricanes approach the market now that Norris candidate Dougie Hamilton is hurt in the long run?

9. Dallas Stars

Can the stars – who curiously score 29th in scored goals – finally get a offensive push from some underwhelming veterans to match their strong defensive game?

10. Florida Panthers

Now that Joel Quenneville is running the Cats, can the dream of an all-Florida play-off hockey series arouse interest in Sunrise?

11. New York Islanders

What is Lou Lamoriello planning?

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

If John Tortorella can lead this roster, ravaged by temporary workers, back to dance, will this be his greatest coaching performance?

13. Philadelphia Flyers

Can Carter Hart with the 34-year-old Brian Elliott stop the Flyers in a play-off spot with Carter Hart aside? (Another note, Gritty is going to live up to my 2019 prediction, isn’t it?)

14. Edmonton Oilers

Have the Oilers really become a second-line threat?

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

15. Winnipeg jets

So … Dustin Byfuglien or nah?

16. Toronto maple leaves

Without Morgan Rielly, is the defense of the Leafs deep enough to stay afloat?

17. Coyotes in Arizona

Can a team that hardly scores score find a way to play in the play-offs?

18. Vegas Golden Knights

Will Vegas’s surprising coaching change really make a difference, or does the fate of the Golden Knights amount to how many saves Marc-Andre Fleury can make?

19. Calgary Flames

What happened to Johnny Gaudreau … and can he fix it in time to save my fantasy team?

20. Nashville Predators

If for the first time in six years Nashville can’t rally and gorges, how deep and how fast does David Poile cut the roster he built?

21. Chicago Blackhawks

Are we witnessing a Jonathan Toews Renaissance? (And how nice would that be for anyone who doesn’t draw the Blackhawks as a wildcard?)

22. New York Rangers

How much profit can Jeff Gorton reap for Chris Kreider and Alexandar Georgiev?

23. Montreal Canadiens

Does Marc Bergevin maximize a chance to become one of the most exciting deadline sellers of the NHL and does it increase the chances of the franchise to win Alexis Lafreniere in the lottery?

24. Buffalo Sabers

How thin is Jason Botterill’s patience?

25. Minnesota Wild

After months of waiting, when will we find out what Bill Guerin’s vision is for this franchise?

26. San Jose Sharks

In the face of a lost season, how deep does Doug Wilson cut?

27. Anaheim Ducks

Can Bob Murray’s pitch to tackle the cap space of other teams lead to tangible gains?

28. Los Angeles Kings

How much profit can Rob Blake get from his rental items if the whole world knows he has to sell?

29. Ottawa Senators

Do the senators sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau again because it is true that young players must be cared for by solid professionals, or do they act because it is true that Pageau can be a nice addition to many a competitor?

30. New Jersey Devils

Who is calling the shots … and what kind of shots are they going to call now?

31. Detroit Red Wings

Absolutely, sustained losses are in the best interest of Steve Yzerman’s lotteries, but will the 2019-2020 ugliness have a continuing negative effect on the key players and the declining fan base that pays to see them lose?