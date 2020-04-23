NHL News: Vegas Golden Knights, Swedish players can skate and NHL 2020 project

The Golden Knights re-sign Roy

Jesse Granger: The Vegas Gold Knights and AAV have signed a two-year contract extension with AAV worth $ 750,000.

Puck Pedia: Roy will add $ 700,000 to his base salary and $ 50,000 next year, $ 20,000-22 to $ 750,000.

At the end of the contract, Roy will leave the free agency for another two years. He was in the final year of his contract level.

Players in Sweden practice skating, and some do not like it

SPB: According to Darren Dreger, players in Sweden can skate with the permission of the local authorities.

“I can say that there are NHL players in South America who don’t like the idea, given the competitive advantage you see. What will happen when these players return to North America? There is no doubt that these players will be quarantined and some children believe that NHL players will be subject to mandatory testing. “

Battman on the NHL 2020 draft

Nicholas Cotsonica of NHL.com: Gary Bettman’s idea to hold the NHL 2020 draft in June before the season is officially over.

“It was a test balloon,” Commissioner Bettman said of the project proposal. “No decision has been made. When I got a few answers, I said, “We don’t live in a better world anymore.” We need to make changes. ‘

“In our view, and if that solves a lot of problems, then we can play a normal period, albeit on a centralized basis, as usual.

“It would be ideal. But again, it’s one of the many models we’re looking at, and we need to know what perfection is if we can’t be perfect, if we can’t be perfect. “