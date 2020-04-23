NHL News: Negotiations for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons

The NHL can play in the summer, and they are fully committed to the 2020-21 season

Nicholas Cotsonica of NHL.com: NHL Commissioner Gary Battman said the NHL may be late to the summer to finish the 2019-20 season and they intend to hold the full 2020-21 season.

“Ultimately, the decision will be made by medical people and people at all levels of government, so we will not try to do what we say,” he said. he said.

“… But we can play in the summer. We can play next season which will be fully done next season. So with a lot of time choices, we have the flexibility, we don’t rush anything. We can’t do anything crazy. Over time, we try to do something under certain conditions. “

The idea of ​​a neutral site has reached a section of a city

Greg Vyshinski: Elliott Friedman claims the idea of ​​an NHL neutral site is now dead.

There was a problem with accommodation of guests and holding games and television in these places, and the plan did not go beyond the concept stage.

“We can’t play on a small college field in the middle of a small community, because if we’re centralized, the back of a house equipped with NHL arenas, whether it’s a few locker rooms, technology, procedures, board and glass, video replay, broadcasting,” he said. Commissioner Bettman.

Greg Vyshinski: The NHL is considering the idea of ​​two to four cities managed by the COVID-19 connection, and it will be allowed if there are restrictions.

They hope to finish the normal period and there is no schedule.

Emily Kaplan: We’ve heard that teams in Edmonton, Minnesota and Riley in the Atlantic will be favorites in other divisions.

Craig Morgan: A source in the league said the Arizona Coyotes are interested in becoming a host city if the NHL season continues.