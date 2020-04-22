NHL News: Canadians, Blue Jackets and One City Per Division Holding Games Idea

The Canadians signed the KHL goalkeeper

Chris Johnston: Montreal Canadians sign one-year entry-level contract with KHL goalkeeper Vasily Demchenko. He has spent the last six seasons in the KHL.

Chris Johnston: There is no European clause in Demchenko’s agreement. If he doesn’t make Canadians, he can be sent to the AHL or ECHL.

Blue jackets are not official for Grigorenko, but he loves reconciliation

Jeff Freedom: Mikhail Grigorenko said he expects the Columbus blue jacket to expire on July 1. He likes to go well with Blue Jackets.

“It’s a great opportunity, Columbus is a team that will offer it. I am very happy to join the team. “

Jeff Freedom: When Grigorenko returned to the NHL, he said: “I can’t wait to prove that I belong to me and the NHL, that I can play at that level and prove to people who can help the team succeed.”

Why Demchenko can sign and Grigorenko can’t

Chris Johnston“The reason for signing contracts with Demchenko (MTL) and Barabanov (TOR) is the lack of a contract with Grigorenko (CBJ) because they have UFA status as players who have never played or played in the UHL before. They can sign entry-level contracts for each.”

A city hosting division games is a possible option for the NHL

Elliott Friedman, Sportsnet: The idea of ​​holding NHL games in a neutral place doesn’t seem to be happening.

The NHL is considering the idea of ​​hosting the games in a city in every part of the NHL. All the teams of this division will be brought to the city and, if possible, will finish the regular season. The idea is to play three games a day and finish the normal season in about three weeks. The NHLPA had to agree to that.

Edmonton, Minnesota and Riley may have city roads.