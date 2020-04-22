NHL News: Can the 2020 NHL draft be held before the start of the season?

Can the NHL project still move forward in June?

Pierre LeBrun: According to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Dale, they discussed holding the bill in June, possibly before the season starts again.

There are, of course, complications such as draft orders for sale and conditional design choices.

But there is a chance to catch it.

Frank Seravalli TSNAbout project options with conditions, comments; “It’s not as complicated as you think. For date purposes, many conditions are met when positions are completed and lottery groups are involved. “

When it comes to shopping, can they choose only one project?

The question is whether the salary for the next season will be announced in advance.

Ask some GMs what they think:

“Looks like you need a lot of work to make a little profit,” said one GM.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said another GM. “I think it gives you a chance to talk to the kids.”

Elliott Friedman, Sportsnet: The question is whether the NHL held the draft before the start of the season.

“• What do you do with conditional selections based on where the teams finish in the playoffs? Or do they not make it to the playoffs at all?

If the start of 2020-21 is delayed until the end of the year, how do you deal with players who will start the next season elsewhere? They could include CHL / NCAA / European players, but their status is still unclear. Can these players be expelled from their teams and join NHL camps?

• Teams that know they will advance to the playoffs cannot trade with players they want to use for a qualifier.

• Due to the extended playoff opportunity, someone asked if they could win the lottery and then the Stanley Cup. “