NHL News: Blue jacket extends Elvis Merzliks ... Daily 2020 gets NHL draft in June

Goalender puts on Elvis Merzlikins to extend the blue jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets: Blue Jackets have signed goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins to extend his two-year contract until 2021-22.

The 26-year-old posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .923 SV percentage. It had five closures.

“We believed for a number of years that Elvis Merzlikins was the best goalkeeper outside of the NHL when he played in Switzerland, and this year he has shown his ability and ability to be the best goalkeeper in this league,” Kekalainen said. . “He’s fast, he’s an athlete and he wants to succeed. Elvis and I are excited about the future of our hockey club.”

Chris Johnston: Merzlik has a two-year, $ 4 million contract with AAV.

Dali on handing over the NHL 2020 bill in June

Bruce Garriokh: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that if they held the draft in June, it would give teams access to European players. If they did in September, it would be unfair for NGL to accept players from European teams if their seasons had begun.

Darren Dreger“Nothing will happen this season. I think all eligible players will want to accept the draft in June. It will be a normal summer training session designed by the club that trained them. But as you wrote, Bruce, there are a lot of questions and setbacks.”

Sportsnet employee Chris Johnston: Daley said “we need to decide relatively soon” about when / when to start the NHL 2020 project. The league communicates with 31 teams.

“I think we and the clubs need to have enough time to defend, so I think the decision needs to be made quickly,” Daley said in an email.

In addition to providing sufficient time for team preparation, a number of other things that need to be developed include drafting sales orders and conditions that include project options.