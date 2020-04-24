NHL News: Battman talks to Alberta Premier ... Any idea that started in July doesn't come from players

Battman spoke with Alberta Premier about hosting the Games in Edmonton

SPB: The Prime Minister of Alberta said he spoke with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of hosting NHL games in Edmonton on Wednesday.

“I was approached by NHL Commissioner Gary Battman, who wanted to ask a few questions about the state of Alberta and the fight against COVID,” Kenny said in Edmonton.

“It was a very general conversation,” he said. We have not received any official offer.

“If an offer comes in, we expect the league to prepare a detailed plan to reduce the risk.

The oblast has clear health requirements, and if there is an offer at any time, they should still check that they meet the provincial requirements.

It did not occur to the players that the games will start in July

Eric Engels Sportnet: Montreal Canadian striker Brendan Gallagher said it may be a little early to say that the game will resume in July. The idea did not come from the players.

“For this to happen, it must be approved by the Association of All Hockey Players after July 1. It’s a rumor out there – it has nothing to do with us,” Gallagher told a 35-minute conference with Canadian journalists on Thursday. “It’s a scenario – I think it came from its owners and they want it,” he said. We haven’t really talked about it, so nothing has happened yet. “

Gary Bettman and the NHL require the consent of many parties – medical professionals, city mayors, governors and players.

“He has to meet many of our needs as a player and that’s something we want to go back to. But I guess there will be some form of Stanley Cup playoffs, I guess. I do not know how this happens and where it will happen. At the moment, I think they need to get creative with the format. But if I were to guess, I would say I respect the Stanley Cup. But these are just speculations, not from any rational negotiations. I think it’s about 50-50 at the moment. “