NHL News: 12 cities under consideration, about holding the project in June and Doughty’s Secret Santa Santa gift

12 cities are under consideration

Pierre LeBrun Athletic: The NHL is looking at 12 NHL cities to host games, and then cuts to four. Don’t wait for a decision soon.

Cities as of Thursday: Minnesota, Edmonton, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Dallas. Don’t believe Raleigh and Buffalo are on the list. A gymnasium in Roli has not yet been built.

Cities need to have enough hotels and training facilities.

Areas must be safe and accessible with the permission of the health authorities.

SPB: According to NHL Vice President Bill Dale, if they start the season again and have one or more positive tests (players or staff), that doesn’t mean they will close again immediately.

“It all depends on the facts and the circumstances,” Daily told TSN spokesman Ryan Rishaug. “No, we don’t believe that one positive test, even a few positive tests, can still stop everything.”

Alberta’s chief health officer recommends that 15 or more gatherings be banned by the end of the summer.

About the project in June

Pierre LeBrun Athletic: Surveyed teams, if they like the idea of ​​the June project. 15 “No,” he said “six” Yes, there are eight different feelings or no comments.

A common problem is that a team can win the Stanley Cup after the lottery. According to Bob McKenzie, teams can only carry four cells or do not include the top 10 / best candidates in the lottery. The NHL believes it can make a plan to alleviate these problems.

My decision has to be made soon, so they start planning it.

SPB: Ray Ferraro on hosting the 2020 NHL Draft in June before the end of the season.

“How to draft the order. There are conditional design options. Vancouver, for example, trades with Tampa Bay, conditionally J.T. Miller trade. How do you find out? Ferraro asked. “There are 14 options in Montreal. They didn’t get 14 selections to get 14 players. They want to get next to an NHL-ready or NHL-ready player. You would not be able to do all this. ”

