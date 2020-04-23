NHL Gossip: Arizona Coyotes – Taylor Hall, almost untouched by resignation and potential losses

A good opportunity to leave is almost impossible

Craig Morgan Athletic: The Arizona Coyotes are unaware of the fine / loss they are testing the project’s prospects in front of the 2019 Scout Factory following an NHL investigation.

Can the Coyotes expand Taylor Hall?

We are looking at who can come back next year and who can leave.

Almost untouched – Darcy Cuemper, Jacob Chichrun, Clayton Keller, Conor Garland, Lawson Crowe, Barrett Hayton, Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmalz.

Looks like he’s back – Oliver Ekman-Larsson ($ 8.25 million left over for seven years – no movement), Niklas Hjalmarsson, Phil Kessel and Ilya Lyubushkin.

It can go both ways – Derek Stepan – left $ 6.5 million a year. If they keep some of their salary, they can get an extra seat to help them re-enter Taylor Hall). Alex Goligoski – has a banned article and made $ 5.45 million last year. Jason Demers – $ 3.6 million a year left. Antti Raanta – $ 4.25 million a year. Jordan Oesterle, Christian Fisher, Winnie Hinostrose and Carl Soderbergh.

Good chance to leave – Taylor Hall, Michael Grabner, Brad Richardson.

Will the Coyotes be able to sign Hall, or will they capture Calgary Flame (his hometown) or Colorado Avalanche (empty-handed and Nathan McKinnon) Hall with them?

Nothing was said about Hall Camp about negotiating a deal

David Pagnotta: Taylor Hall spokesman Darren Ferris said the Arizona Coyotes have not approached him about contract negotiations since the NHL suspended the season for a while.

If the coyotes have to loosen the lid …

Craig Morgan Athletic: (mailbag) If the Arizona Coyotes are moving multiple players to make room for a salary to accommodate Taylor Hall’s expansion, the candidates could be Derek Steen, Alex Goligoski, Michael Graner and Phil Phil Kessel.

Coyotes GM John Chaika and Taylor Hall spokesman Darren Ferris are still in talks, but the parties have not discussed numbers or structure. He thinks things will stop until something is revealed this season.