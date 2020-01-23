NHL Announces Participants in All-Star All-Star Competition, New Event

ST. LOUIS – The NHL has announced the order of events and participants in Friday’s star skills competition.

Kris Letang is not scheduled to participate in any of the skill events. Tristan Jarry will participate in the save sequence challenge, the event in which all the guards participate.

The NHL will also start a new event, which seems too complicated and involves placing players on a 30-foot platform.

Here are the details of the events:

Bridgestone NHL Fast Skater

Eight players will compete in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater. Each skater will be timed for a complete lap around the ice. The skater may choose the direction of his turn and may be placed no more than three feet behind the starting line located on the side of the penalty center of the central red line. The skater must start on the referee’s whistle and the clock will start when the skater crosses the starting line. In the event of a clock malfunction, the official time will be recorded by the referee’s chronometer. The fastest time skater is the winner of the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater, and if there is a tie for the best time, the tied players will skate another round to determine the winner.

participants:

Jack eichel, Buffalo Sabers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Bud Light NHL Save Sequence

A minimum of four goalies and the 36 skaters will participate in the Bud Light NHL Save Streak ™, a group shooting by division where the goalies compete to make the most consecutive stops. Each goalkeeper will face an opposing division and a minimum of nine scoring attempts. Each scoring attempt is refereed in accordance with the NHL shooting rules and begins when the referee whistles. Players in each division will shoot in numerical order, from lowest to highest, with the division captain shooting in the ninth. A Bud Light NHL Save Streak ™ goaltender round cannot end with a save – if the division captain’s shot is saved, the goalkeeper will continue to face the shooters until a goal be scored. If the goalkeeper stops on the division captain’s shot, the order of the fencers to follow is the same as the original order. The goalkeeper with the longest consecutive stop streak during his time in the net is the winner of the NHL ™ Bud Light Savings streak. If, at the end of the event, there is a tie for the longest “save sequence”, the winning goalkeeper will be determined by the total number of saves made in his round. If two or more goalkeepers are tied on the basis of the total number of saves made, the tied goalkeepers will compete in a sudden “goalkeeper goals” round of death.

participants:

David Rittich, Calgary Flames

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

Braden Holtby, Capitals of Washington

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Honda NHL precision shooting

Eight players will participate in the precision shooting of the NHL Honda, a timed event where a shooter is positioned 25 feet from the goal line and shoots pucks at target images that appear on an LED screen placed on the goal line. Time will start at the referee’s whistle and each player will shoot pucks at the target frames, which will disappear from the screen after being successfully hit. The clock stops when the player has successfully touched all of the target images. The player who reaches all target images in the fastest time will be crowned the winner of the Honda NHL marksmanship. If there is a tie for the best time, the tied players will compete again to determine the winner.

participants:

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Tomas hertl, San Jose Sharks

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

Mark scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Elite 3 on 3 for women presented by adidas

Two teams, the American All-Stars and the Canadian All-Stars, each made up of nine skaters and a goalkeeper, will compete in a female 3 against 3 elite presented by adidas. The 3v3 match will consist of two 10-minute periods with a stopwatch. The teams will change ends after the first period. All penalties will be “served” and a penalty shot will be awarded to the player specifically at fault.

participants:

Alex Carpenter, UNITED STATES

Kendall Coyne Schofield, UNITED STATES

Brianna Decker, UNITED STATES

Amanda Kessel, UNITED STATES

Hilary Knight, UNITED STATES

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, UNITED STATES

Annie Pankowski, UNITED STATES

Kacey Bellamy, UNITED STATES

Lee Stecklein, UNITED STATES

Alex Cavallini, UNITED STATES

Meghan Agosta, CAN

Melody Daoust, CAN

Rebecca Johnston, CAN

Sarah Nurse, CAN

Marie-Philip Poulin, CAN

Natalie Spooner, CAN

Blayre Turnbull, CAN

Renata fast, CAN

Laura Fortino, CAN

Ann-Renée Desbiens, CAN

The toughest blow to the NHL business

A minimum of four players will participate in the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot ™. Each player will attempt two shots measured in miles per hour (mph), with the highest speed of their two shots recorded. For each attempt, a single puck is positioned on the ice 30 feet from the center of the goal. Starting farthest from the nearest blue line, the shooter can skate towards the puck and shoot it from its location in the goal. Shots must be on target to be calculated and all shots are recorded by radar in miles per hour. If a puck enters the goal not calculated due to a malfunction of the radar equipment, the shooter will be entitled to an additional attempt. If the player breaks his stick, he will receive a new attempt. The player with the fastest speed is the winner of the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot ™. If there is a tie for the fastest speed, the tied players will shoot again to determine the winner.

participants:

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

John Carlson, Capitals of Washington

NEW: Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars

Ten players – eight NHL stars, a member of the elite American women’s all-star team and a member of the elite Canadian women’s all-star team – will compete in the NHL’s Gatorade shooting stars. The players of the elite American and Canadian women’s all-star teams will be selected by vote on social networks. Players will be positioned on an elevated platform behind the goal, about 30 feet above the surface of the ice, where they will shoot pucks at a variety of targets located on the ice, each target having point values different. One at a time, each player will attempt seven shots and earn points for each target hit.

• Pucks that do not hit a target will not earn any points.

• Pucks that bounce, deflect, or otherwise ricochet off or into a target will be counted for the highest score value they hit.

• A puck that hits the face of a target and then falls in the center will be noted as if it were going straight to the center.

• A puck that hits the center and bounces will receive the center point value.

• A puck that rebounds on the ice and then climbs on or in a target will be assigned the corresponding value.

• A puck that touches the base of the target will not receive any points.

• Players can hit the same target multiple times.

All score denominations will be decided by the officials on ice. If, at the end of the event, there is a tie for the highest score, the players will each shoot three pucks to determine a winner. If players remain tied after all three pucks, a sudden death “score” will occur.

participants:

Women’s Elite All-Star (CAN) – To be determined

Elite All-Star Women (USA) – to be determined

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

David Perron, St. Louis Blues

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

