NHL Announces American and Canadian Women's Teams for 2020 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL announced on Wednesday the lists for the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams that will face off in a three-on-three match as part of the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend.

The women will play in a 20-minute game on January 24, as part of the skills competition.

US team to be coached by Hall of Fame player Cammi Granato and include the following women:

forwards:

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Annie Pankowski

Alex Carpenter

defenders:

Kacey Bellamy

Lee Stecklein

guardian:

Alex Rigsby Cavallini

Canadian team to be coached by Hall of Fame player Jayna Heffordand include the following women:

forwards:

Meghan Agosta

Melodie daoust

Rebecca Johnston

Sarah Nurse

Marie-Philip Poulin

Natalie Spooner

Blayre Turnbull

defenders:

Renata fast

Laura Fortino

Goalkeepers:

Ann-Renee Desbiens

The two total lists, which were selected by a committee of Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Granato, Angela Ruggiero and Hayley Wickenheiser, combine for 39 Olympic medals and 109 medals at the world championships.

“I think it will really showcase the talent we have, obviously 3 against 3, a lot of open ice,” said Canadian forward Rebecca Johnston. “There is a lot of speed in our game and our puck skills. So I think it will really show our speed, our talent on the ice, being able to make games. I think it will really open the ice. I think it’s going to be really good for us, a lot of fun. “

“The intent here is to give these elite players the forum they have won and deserve,” said the president and chief content officer of the NHL. Steve Mayer. “It’s exciting for us to be able to give them this moment. It’s a significant event – it’s on national television, not only will they be playing and playing in front of 20,000 people in the arena, but they are also playing in front of 40 of the biggest players in the NHL. We are so confident they will do a great show. “

Susan Cohig, executive vice-president of business for the NHL club, adds that the hope is that this game will help inspire the next generation of girls to play hockey.

“We want more from Rebecca Johnstons and Brianna Deckers and Renata Fasts and Kendall Coynes,” said Cohig. “We don’t want to talk about one. We want to talk about 10 of them. Ten Rebecca Johnstons. To be able to have an effect on what we do is probably more important than anything.”

The NHL says it will donate $ 100,000 to the women’s hockey organizations on behalf of the American and Canadian teams, but says nothing about paying the women themselves for their time and effort.

