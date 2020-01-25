NHL All-Star Skills Takeaways: 'Bieber' steals show, McDavid loses crown

ST. LOUIS – While the NHL Skills Competition celebrated its 30th anniversary in St. Louis on Friday night, Rick Tocchet wondered how far the showcase had come since his own nerve-racking participation in the very first accuracy competition ever.

“Now you can see the way Patrick Kane skates around the cones or the power of Connor McDavid. It’s just amazing what happened in 30 years, “Tocchet said.

Recall that all eight Fastest Skater participants would have surpassed the championship round of Sergei Fedorov (14,363) in 1992 when that event was first unveiled.

“The skills are always fun. Everyone likes to tear at each other. A man misses a target or a man’s shot is not that difficult, they tear at each other.

“Many of these guys are friends with each other, so I’m just going to step back and see all the camaraderie happening.”

Here are the highlights of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, which in turn was disturbing, record-setting and goofy.

Barzal taps McDavid as the fastest in the game

The reign of Connor McDavid is over. The three did not become a four-peop.

This brought Mathew Barzal close to placing the fastest lap in the history of Fastest Skater and finished a miniscule 0.003 behind the 13.172 record series of Dylan Larkin in 2016.

Barzals series 13.175 finished in second place McDavid’s 13.215 and Chris Kreider’s 13.509, which gave rise to this enthusiastic response from Anthony Duclair:

Barzal’s time is actually faster than that which McDavid registered as champion during his three-year run.

Afterwards, McDavid was asked for the secret to keep speed around the corners.

“I don’t know,” he smiled. “You will have to ask Barzal.”

McDavid had chosen Kreider, who grew up with the fastest skater on TV, as his most difficult competitor to enter the race.

“I’m not worried about going into the wall,” Krieder grinned before the race. “I have a bad reputation in our team when we do our skate tests at the start of the year, take a lead and hit the wall hard. So I just want to come out healthy. “

Nathan MacKinnon was also concerned about his health.

“I think it is dangerous to sit a lap (after) for two hours, so I’d rather shoot the race,” MacKinnon said. “It is just like Topgolf, so that sounds stress free.”

The brand new Shooting Stars competition is a hit

Good at the NHL for at least trying to confuse things, abolishing the annoying passing race and the difficult obstacle course in favor of the new Shooting Stars event.

While the players in sneakers stood on a platform in the 100-level concourse, they focused with orange pucks on a large number of targets on the ice, assigned with different totals. The juiciest is a replica Gateway Arch (10 points) on center ice.

Think Topgolf on ice.

Fortunately, the 10 participants were allowed to practice on Thursday, which made the jitters less.

“It’s weird. You’re elevated. You don’t know how much force you can put into it,” Mitch Marner said. “Hopefully I won’t embarrass myself.”

Marner and Patrick Kane matched a score of 22 and forced a $ 30,000 play-off with a sudden death won by Kane – the man with the biggest crook in the building.

The loudest ovations of the event went to Brett Hull, who was dragged out of retirement for a surprising guest shot, and local boy Matthew Tkachuk, who took off his Calgary Flames sweater to reveal a Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals sweater.

Canada tops Team USA in the 3-against-3 ladies

In a fast, scoring opportunity-loaded, 20-minute 3-on-3 exhibition between the best female players from Canada and the US, Canada won 2-1 thanks to a number of brilliant goalkeepers from Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Although we were not fans of the white and gray sweaters, the women wore – American and Canadian colors would have been nice – the action was fantastic.

“The skill and skill that women’s hockey has been able to develop is incredible,” said Braden Holtby. “It’s a really good stage to show everyone how talented and impressive the girls are.”

Without a good unifying competition to participate in, it was a challenging ride for the elite women of hockey. And various members of the game used the platform to encourage more interest.

“If you look at the woman’s game, there are perceptions, maybe it’s slower, maybe it’s not that physical, they’re not that talented, they’re not that big. We’ve heard it all our lives. But I would say we’re just as entertaining, “argued Kendall Coyne Schofield, the runaway star of last year’s Skills Competition.

“I would like to encourage you to become a fan of the ladies game because it is incredible.”

Commissioner Gary Bettman stopped shortly after committing another women’s competition during the All-Star weekend in 2021 in Sunrise, Florida, but this marks the third consecutive year that the NHL has increased its attention to the women’s competition during its midsummer gala.

“Girls, it gives them a lot of hope,” said Brianna Decker. “We do what we can to make our game grow as much as possible. Thanks to the NHL, we have the opportunity to do that this week.”

Yes, Shea Weber still uses the most difficult recording

It was a nice touch to release Blues legend and seven-time Hardest Shot champion Al MacInnis and grab a clapper with his wooden stick before the current generation started to liquidate.

John Carlson won the 2019 event with a blast of 102.8 mph, so when the Norris favorite tore a 104.5, favorite Shea Weber had taken his job for him.

No biggie.

Weber stepped casually with his 122-flex weapon and hammered a 105.9 followed by 106.5 and grabbed his fourth Hardest Shot crown.

Weber was a triple champion in the event from 2015 to 2017, but was disappointed that his number dropped. He hit a blast of 108.5 miles per hour in “15, which was only 0.3 of Zdeno Chara’s record ever, but it dropped slightly in 2016 (108.1) and again in 2017 (102.8).

“I think everyone here is competitive and puts a little pressure on themselves. Everyone wants to win, no matter what happens, “Weber said.

“It’s fun and it’s a good time, but at the same time you want to do your best.”

The purpose of Slavin is unparalleled

Jaccob Slavin is on the point.

The Hurricanes star – a late substitute for injured teammate Dougie Hamilton – achieved all five goals in the Accuracy Shooting match in a cool 9,505 seconds and collected a check for $ 30,000 for his efforts. (That would be equal to an hourly wage of $ 11,368,421.)

The time of Slavin was the fastest ever since the NHL switched to a timed format with five goals in 2012, making 10,204 better than Jamie Benn.

It was also the first time in 12 years that a defender won the game (Tomas Kaberle, 2008) – back when the goals were Styrofoam and busting brought satisfaction. Analogue is sometimes better than digital.

Binnington stones ‘Justin Bieber’ on the way to the victory of the Save Streak

Does he look nervous? No chance.

Jordan Binnington made 10 consecutive stops in the Save Streak to sweep Andrei Vasilevskiy’s (nine) game and make the locals happy.

The highlight was San Jose’s Tomas Hertl who took an oversized Justin Bieber mask from his pants and slid it over his face before taking his shootout attempt, a nod to the upcoming Bieber vs. bet. Binny.

“You have to stay humble and keep building and prepare for The Biebs,” deadpanned on TV. “I know you’re training, friend. Keep working.”

We loved Binnington’s soundtrack choice for his rescue – Ginuwine’s “Pony” followed by Bieber’s “One Time” – but we would have liked him to try to expand his streak to see if he had Marc-Andre Fleury’s record of 14 in a row.

