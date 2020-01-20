NH man dies after snowmobile accident across ice on Lake Maine

A New Hampshire man died Sunday night after his snowmobile crashed through the ice on Moosehead Lake. A Maine Warden Service spokesperson said gamekeepers had removed 56-year-old Steven Allard from South Hampton, from the lake at around 10:15 p.m. Allard was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The guards said that Allard and his wife were snowmobiling together on separate sleds and that they were returning to Rockwood Cottages around 9:00 p.m. The guards said that when the couple approached the shore where the trail meets the lake, Steven Allard headed for the mouth of the Moose River. That’s where his sleigh pierced the ice. The gardens, Rockwood Fire and Rescue and the US Border Patrol responded to the lake. Using a rescue sled, they followed Steven Allard’s snowmobile trails to an area of ​​bad ice where he entered the lake several hundred meters from shore. Allard did not respond when he was removed from the lake. “Snowmobilers need to be aware of their surroundings and understand that ice conditions can change quickly,” said Sgt. Bill Chandler of the Maine Warden Service. “This section of the lake, where the Moose River flows into Moosehead Lake, still has poor ice, and that is why there are marked trails on the lake so that snowmobilers can avoid bad ice in this area . ”

A New Hampshire man died Sunday evening after his snowmobile crashed through the ice on Moosehead Lake.

A Maine Warden Service spokesperson said game wardens removed Steven Allard, 56, of South Hampton, from the lake at about 10:15 p.m. Allard was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The guards said that Allard and his wife were snowmobiling together on separate sleds and that they were returning to Rockwood Cottages around 9:00 p.m. The guards said that when the couple approached the shore where the trail meets the lake, Steven Allard headed for the mouth of the Moose River. This is where his sleigh pierced the ice.

Guardians, Rockwood Fire and Rescue and the US Border Patrol responded to the lake. Using a rescue sled, they followed Steven Allard’s snowmobile trails to an area of ​​bad ice where he entered the lake several hundred meters from shore.

Allard was not responding when he was removed from the lake.

“Snowmobilers need to be aware of their surroundings and understand that ice conditions can change quickly,” said Sgt. Bill Chandler of the Maine Warden Service. “This section of the lake, where the Moose River flows into Moosehead Lake, still has poor ice, and that is why there are marked trails on the lake so that snowmobilers can avoid bad ice in this area . “

.