NH is a last chance for some struggling Democrats of 2020

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – On the stage of a conference center in New Hampshire, technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang beamed a cheering crowd and started his round to get votes for the area code on Tuesday.

Yang did not mention his bad behavior in Iowa, his polls in New Hampshire, or the fact that his campaign had recently fired an unknown number of people. Instead, he recalled a conversation in Washington that told him to “create a wave in other parts of the country and put that wave in direct current on our heads.”

“I said the challenge was accepted,” said Yang of his decision to run for the president. “Here we are in Plymouth and you are this wave.”

Yang is one of a handful of candidates who, as New Hampshire’s primary goal, are conducting a one-digit survey. He joins Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Massachusetts Governor, Deval Patrick, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii’s MP, Tulsi Gabbard. For most of them, a poor performance on Tuesday could force them to rethink their campaigns.

Only Yang and Steyer qualified for Friday’s presidential debate.

Instead of thinking about possible disappointments, these candidates will go ahead with dozens of town halls, house parties, and supper breakfast and dinner. It is all in the service of the idea that voters in New Hampshire could surprise the experts.

When Bennet spoke about college expenses on the sidelines of an event at the University of New Hampshire, he claimed that he had spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate and hoped for third or fourth place. He was in the middle of a tour that included 50 town halls and a rally Saturday in Manchester with Democrat James Carville.

He also accepted a recommendation from Maine Democratic Representative Jared Golden, the first member of Congress to support Bennet in his presidential campaign.

“In New Hampshire, there is an opportunity to restart the race, especially after such a mess in Iowa,” Bennet told reporters. “It’s very important to do well in New Hampshire. It is important for me. ”

Patrick, who was late in the race, said a six-day 1,000-mile bus tour showed that there were a lot of undecided voters to be won. He reached a wider audience with a CNN town hall on Thursday evening, where he confirmed that he “must exceed expectations here”.

“Almost all of the people I’ve met are still undecided, and I think that means people are not happy with the rest of the field,” said Patrick. “That does not surprise me. If you hear someone who has actually set an agenda that others are talking about or are planning, and if they hear what it takes to get these progressive results, we get support. “

For Steyer, it meant welcoming UPS staff despite snow and freezing rain, who arrived in a warehouse in Manchester on Thursday. He was asked how long he would stay in the race.

“I will stay in the race because I think I will win,” he said.

When asked what he would do to stay competitive in New Hampshire if he barely signed up in surveys, Steyer did not mention New Hampshire in his answer and instead focused on his support in other states where he was doing better ,

“I don’t know what this survey is, but I do know in South Carolina, Nevada that I’m really fine,” he said. “I’m going to put together the kind of diverse coalition it takes to win this nomination, represent this country, and beat Donald Trump in November.”

Gabbard has spent a lot of time campaigning in New Hampshire but has recently been unable to say exactly how many employees she has in the state.

Their unconventional approach feels like a rebellion, as top management has largely missed New Hampshire in the past month. She planned a number of town halls over the weekend, but was not present at the UNH event on Thursday.

“I don’t know all of this,” said Gabbard when asked about expectations. “I’m really just concentrating on continuing the public relations we’ve done.”

Back in Plymouth, Yang gave a speech to about 60 people, describing his life story and describing a world in which companies had power, robot jobs, and life expectancy in the United States from drug overdoses decreased.

Jerry and Judy Beck, a retired Holderness couple who supports Yang, stood in the back of the room and admitted that he was unlikely to win Tuesday. But they couldn’t imagine voting for anyone.

“I don’t think I’m going to lose my vote,” said Judy Beck, who initially supported Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey before choosing Yang. “If not enough people think they are wasting their voice, we are good.”

Jerry Beck said he voted for Yang because he was “the best man for the job.”

“If you’re trying to choose a winner, just stay home,” he said. “If you do so, your voice is meaningless. You have to make your conscience right. If enough people do that, we will get the best person. “

___

Associated press reporters Holly Ramer and Hunter Woodall from Manchester, New Hampshire contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.