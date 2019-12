NFL training tracker linked to CFL

Loading...

Derrick Moncrief, linebacker, Saskatchewan Roughriders; photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Many top CFL players have been training for NFL teams since the 2019 Gray Cup was won by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The players are trying to impress and win a contract in the four-way league. NFL teams can sign forward contracts with players on Monday, December 30, the day after the regular season ends.

Here is a list of the workouts we know compiled from various sources. We will update the list as needed. (If you are a player who reads the list and your workouts are not listed, let us know).

Player: Chris Streveler, QB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

NFL Tour: Arizona Cardinals

Player: Nick Arbuckle, QB, Calgary Stampeders

NFL training: New York Giants

Player: William Stanback, RB, Montreal Alouettes

NFL training: Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Houston Texans

Player: Reggie Begelton, REC, Calgary Stampeders

NFL training: Vikings from Minnesota, Bengals from Cincinnati, Cardinals from Arizona, Colts from Indianapolis, Giants from New York

Player: Bralon Addison, REC, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

NFL training: Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns

Player: Eugene "Geno" Lewis, REC, Montreal Alouettes

NFL training: Chicago Bears, New York Giants

Player: DaVaris Daniels, REC, Eskimos of Edmonton

NFL Training: Cleveland Browns

Player: Shaquelle Evans, REC, Saskatchewan Roughriders

NFL training: New York Giants

Player: Willie Jefferson, DL, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

NFL Trainings: Miami Dolphins

Player: Nick Usher, DL, Eskimos of Edmonton

NFL training: Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers

Player: Mike Moore, DL, Eskimos of Edmonton

NFL training: Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles

Player: Jonathan Kongbo, DL, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

NFL Trainings: Miami Dolphins

Player: Ryan Brown, DL, Montreal Alouettes

NFL Trainings: Minnesota Vikings

Player: Avery Ellis, DL, Ottawa Redblacks

NFL Trainings: New York Jets

Player: Dylan Wynn, DL, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

NFL training: New York Giants

Player: Derrick Moncrief, LB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

NFL training: Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets

Player: Cameron Judge, LB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

NFL Trainings: Los Angeles Chargers

Player: Winston Rose, DB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

NFL training: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles

Player: Marcus Sayles, DB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

NFL training: Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Player: DaShaun Amos, DB, Calgary Stampeders

NFL training: Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals

Player: Terrell Sinkfield, DB, CFL free agent

NFL training: San Francisco 49ers

Player: Nick Marshall, DB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

NFL Training: Cincinnati Bengals

Player: Patrick Levels, DB, Montreal Alouettes

NFL training: New York Giants

Player: Randall Evans, DB, Ottawa Redblacks

NFL training: New York Giants

Player: Lewis Ward, K, Ottawa Redblacks

NFL training: Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts

Player: Brett Maher, K, CFL free agent

NFL training: Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams

Player: Richie Leone, P, Ottawa Redblacks

NFL Training: Cincinnati Bengals