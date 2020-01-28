NFL teams lost more than $ 500 million in injuries in 2019

NFL teams paid more than half a billion dollars to starters of week 1 who missed games due to injuries this season and players who ended the year on injured reserves, according to an Associated Press study.

And the players were the most on the side in a competition that increasingly devoted to speed: the fastest guys on the field, wide receivers.

Although much of the recent focus has been on protecting expensive quarterbacks and limiting head injury – concussion was slightly higher than last year – keeping wideouts and the defenders trying to stop them, most of the medical staff have NFL busy. Cornerbacks and safeties were second and third on the list.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill missed four of the 567 games for which 74 recipients were sidelined before 2019, which cost teams a position-high $ 72 million, according to the AP analysis of players injured reserve at the end of the regular 2019 season along with time missed by start-game starters. The estimated $ 521 million spent on players controlled by the AP does not include players who were starters after week 1 and later missed games with injuries.

Patrick Mahomes’ main goal, Hill hurt his collarbone in the season opener, just days after signing a $ 54 million three-year contract extension. Fortunately for the Chiefs, he returned to form and helped them lead them to the Super Bowl against San Francisco on Sunday. When asked about injuries for recipients, Hill said he was injured but never hit so hard by a defender.

“That’s why you’re not being tackled,” said the player nicknamed “Cheetah” and self-proclaimed fastest man in the NFL Monday night. “You just gotta learn how to juke better, honey, you know? That’s why we use those off-season moments, you know? “

The NFL maintains rules and adjusts player data to keep them healthier. But concussions rose to 145 this year, 10 more than 2018. The AP analysis showed that concussions cost more in terms of salary and balance hits on average before knee, neck and ankle injuries.

More than 60 percent of the injuries were in the lower limbs this season, with knees No. 1, according to injury data released by the NFL on Thursday. The competition has a task force that studies those injuries to better prevent them.

“This is a major problem, not only from the perspective of player availability from a club perspective, but from a player perspective,” says Leigh Weiss, a physical therapist and the rehabilitation director of the New York Giants. “It’s their ability to make a team, it’s their ability to perform at the highest level, it’s their ability to stay healthy, and that’s of the utmost importance to us.”

Some other findings from the study:

– Players who earn less than a million dollars a year are more likely to land an injured reserve than players who earn more. Of the 248 players in the AP database who earned $ 1 million or less at the salary limit, 195 were put on IR (78.6%). For players who earned more than $ 1 million, 137 of 325 were placed on IR (42.2%)

– The San Francisco 49ers (15-3) are preparing for the Super Bowl despite leading the competition in missed games due to injuries counted by AP. The 49ers finished with 16 players on injured reserve, a group that Jerick McKinnon walked back who missed the entire season and tried to recover from the ripped right ACL that destroyed his 2018 season.

The NFC champions were also without injured recipients Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd all year round. San Francisco lost left tackle Joe Staley to a broken leg in week 2, followed by right tackle Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk with knee injuries early October.

“This whole season, ups and downs, we had left and right injuries,” said George Kittle’s 49ers tight end. “We had to step up men when they had to go from (Justin) Skule to (Daniel) Brunskill – in defense, (security) Marcell (Harris), (linebacker Dre) Greenlaw. We have been performing guys all season long. “

As for the Chiefs, their opponent on Sunday? Only five teams lost fewer matches due to injuries counted by the AP.

– The New York Jets closed the season with league-high 21 players on injured reserves and had so many other injuries that the organization is studying every step of the treatment and recovery process. Jets director Joe Douglas hopes that 2019 was a “bit of anomaly”.

“We’re in the middle of that investigation,” Douglas said. “We do a deep dive as far as we can to prevent this from happening again and what we need to implement to ensure that this number of injuries does not happen.”

– When it comes to salaries, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost the most with millions unavailable due to missed games – even if they clamber to a 9-7 finish and the NFC East title. They placed 11 players on an injured reserve with the receiving group making a big hit: DeSean Jackson from 13 games with a stomach injury, Alshon Jeffery missed seven with different foot injuries and Nelson Agholor from six with a hurt knee.

– Knees were the most expensive injury. Miami had attacked Julien Davenport missing eight games with an injured knee that put him on injured reserve, although he returned. A knee injury costs cornerback Xavien Howard 11 games. The Dolphins lost almost not much in salary when the insignificant rookie receiver Preston Williams hurt a knee in their first win of the season and missed the last eight games.

“You never want to see anyone go down and get hurt like that, but he is such a talented player,” said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami about Williams. “He has such a bright future.”

– Quarterback and offensive tackle – usually two of the highest paid positions in each team, have higher average costs per position for the broad receiver of missing matches. QB average cost of injuries: $ 1,640,000; offensive tackle, $ 1.23,000; wide receiver, $ 883,000.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Teresa M. Walker and Larry Fenn, The Associated Press