NFL superstar Tom Brady spotted with Las Davids Raiders owner Mark Davis for quarterback's free agency - The Sun

NFL SUPERSTAR Tom Brady is “broad-minded” about playing for another team – because he smiled at Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The Patriots legend addresses speculation about his future and hinted that he would consider joining a new team – even though he would only adapt to the New England team.

4

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis and Tom Brady participate in the UFC 246 event at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4

There is speculation about the future of the Patriots legend after 20 years of helping the team. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The legendary quarterback, 42, is eligible for a free agency for the time of his 20-year career in March.

His next move is the biggest story in the NFL outside of the playoffs, where the Patriots were astonishingly lost from the sixth-placed Titans in the wild card round.

In his weekly interview on the Westwood One radio on Sunday, Brady said: “I am open to the trial. At the same time, I love to play football and want to continue playing and do a good job.

“I look forward to what awaits us. Whatever the future holds, I will embrace it with open arms.”

Rumors suggest that the six-fold Super Bowl champion will meet teams during the free office.

And speculation was further fueled by a photo where Brady was chatting and laughing with Raiders owner Mark Davis on Saturday at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Davis raiders are moving from Oakland – where they were based from 1995 – to Las Vegas for the start of the new NFL 2020 season in September.

Although Brady made a $ 235 million fortune, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he is willing to pay more to secure the future of the quarterback at the franchise.

“THEY ARE BACK TOGETHER”

Husband and wife die together for almost 65 years on the same day

FAMILY TRAGEDY

Family ‘massacred by teenage family member’ pictured smiling at soccer game

TO THE BANK

Chopper has almost emptied nearly 75 miles from its fuel-flying sick cruise passenger

GROUPING GROOM

Newlywed sexually abused teenager at OWN reception – but wife assists him

‘SORRY’

Singer dies on stage in the middle of a song after apologizing to audience

Warning

ABUSE OF SICKENING

Cruel mother “kicked her screaming baby on the floor while father filmed”

“My hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he is retiring.

“He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what is in his own interest,” Kraft told NBC Sports.

When Brady and the Patriots break up, New England can turn to backup of QB Jarrett Stidham, who impressed teammates during training as a rookie last season.

4

Brady poses with girlfriend Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala camp 2019 in New York City Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4

The legend of New England Tom Brady is “open minded” about playing for another team next season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports