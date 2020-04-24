NFL star Tom Brady falls into the wrong house in Florida

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady warned of signals, he tried to visit his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers attack coordinator and mistakenly entered a neighboring house, celebrity website TMZ reported on Thursday.

Brady’s eyeball came out on April 7, when a 42-year-old striker – a rookie in the Tampa area after searching for the last 20 NFL seasons in the Patriots of New England – searched the home of Bucs striker Byron Leftwich, TMZ reports.

Brady knew Leftwich was expecting to collect team-related material from him, so he just walked down to David Kramer’s house, building two baskets, not realizing that Leftwich’s house, which has similar white and gray paint and triangular roofs, was bigger. Other doors.

Bypassing the parks, breaking through and entering … I’m just getting home at Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6

– Tomas Brady (@TomBrady), 2020 April 23

“I was just sitting here watching me this tall guy walk into my house,” Kramer told MZ.

“He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropping his dueling bags on the floor, just kind of looked at me and will never forget the look on his face.

“He just goes,‘ Am I in the wrong house? “

Apologizing, Brady left home as if he were being chased by an NFL defender.

“He was like,‘ I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, “Kramer said. “He took his bags and just disappeared. I don’t think I’ve seen anything leave the house anytime soon. “

Brady, with more Super Bowl rings than any NFL player, went by and finally found a coach to lead his games next season when the record holder made his debut for the Buccaneers.

It wasn’t the only trouble Brady had after moving to Florida. He was ordered to leave Tampa Public Park on Monday when he tried to train there in violation of the city’s home coronavirus rules.

Brady might have laughed at his mistakes on his Instagram post, saying, “Bypassing the parks, robbing and entering … I’m just getting home in Tompa Bay!”

Brady proposed to register the trademarks “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady”.

