NFL rules Two things you need to know to enjoy the Super Bowl

You are lost right? You sit down with the Super Bowl on TV, but you have no idea what’s going on, do you?

It looks like rugby, but it’s not exactly the Six Nations. It is called football, but they are hardly any Premier League players.

Do not be afraid, we have covered you with the absolute basis, everything you need to know to enjoy the game.

What is a scoop?

The whole game means that the field gets higher.

Each team gets four attempts (downs) to make the ball advance at least 10 meters by throwing and catching the ball or running with it.

At the start of possession, a team will have a 1st and 10 situation – it is their first attempt to advance 10 yards.

For example, if a quarterback throws the ball at a receiving player five meters away on the field, the game stops and the team has a 2nd and 5 situation – it is their second attempt and has five meters to reach their goal .

If the ball is caught or a player moves past the original 10-yard goal line, this will result in a first down because they have successfully advanced at least 10 yards in those attempts – a new 1st and 10 situation has arrived.

This process is repeated until a team gets the ball into the end zone to record a touchdown or is close enough to the goal posts to try a field goal.

If a team does not reach the four meters in four attempts, the ball goes to the other team.

This can be done simply by not breaking off the opposition’s defense, or the ball can be directly intercepted by the opposition and they can perform a counterattack.

Usually a team kicks the ball away on their fourth to prevent their opponents getting the ball in a good position for their possession.

How many points for a touchdown?

By bringing the ball to the end zone, that team immediately rewards with six points.

They can then choose to A) kick the ball through the posts for a point or B) have one chance to throw the ball back into the end zone or throw for an additional two points.

Field goals are rewarded with three points.

And that’s really all you need to know! Understanding tactics, formations, specific positions and bizarre rules (let’s not start) will only add to the fun, but at the core American Football revolves around the four attempts to get the ball 10 meters ahead.

Or you can just go to bed …