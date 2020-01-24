NFL Returns To Colin Kaepernick Controversy With Super Bowl Police Shootout Announcement

The NFL returns to controversial territory with new Super Bowl ad targeting shootings of black American police.The 30-second spot, which features retired grand receiver Anquan Boldin, re-enacts October 18, 2015, death Boldin’s cousin, Corey Jones Boldin’s cousin was shot dead by former police officer Nouman Raja in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Raja, who was later convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in Jones’ death, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year. “I will never forget that night,” said Boldin during the video. “My wife shows up after the game and tells me that my cousin, Corey, was killed.” When Jones was shot, Boldin was playing in an NFL game for the 49ers, catching assists from quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick drew attention to the issue of police brutality in 2016 by kneeling down to protest against it during the national anthem. Other NFL players, and possibly athletes from around the world, began to demonstrate in solidarity. In response, the NFL created a rule in May 2018 requiring players to stand during the anthem or risk being fined. Related video: Roger Goodell says the NFL “moved” from Colin KaepernickBut the The league ultimately decided not to punish players for demonstrating during the anthem and signed a $ 90 million agreement with the Players Coalition, a non-profit charitable group formed in 2015, to fund the civic efforts of athletes to The protests – and the NFL’s response to them – have drawn criticism. Now some experts are wondering if the league is likely to rekindle controversy with some fans, including those who have boycotted in recent years at the behest of President Donald Trump. , a program created to address athletes’ cause of social justice in their home communities. It is designed to serve as a conversation starter for football fans, according to NFL marketing director Tim Ellis. “We felt it was important to clearly define for our fans what Inspire Change is, the work our players do for social justice. And what inspired Anquan – who was one of the players at the forefront of this work – to get involved in these efforts, “Ellis wrote in an email to CNN Business. The ad debuted on Sunday during the AFC Championship game. It will air again during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2. Another advertisement, published online Wednesday, is longer, telling the story of the late Botham Jean, the 26-year-old unarmed accountant who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer in his own home in September 2018 Risk Rewarding Broadcasting the Boldin announcement on Super Bowl Sunday is a risky, but potentially astute decision, said Donald Lehmann, professor of business marketing at Columbia Business School. This could rekindle an anti-NFL storm on social media among some conservative fans, but it could also pay off with more sympathetic fans. “It gives the brand a nice appearance,” said Lehmann. “They did not overestimate the problem, which will appeal to moderate people. … This is a very measured announcement. I give them credit for it.” NFL and Inspire Change ads could give the league a boost in reputation, according to Helio Fred Garcia, president of the Logos Consulting Group, which teaches crisis communications at New York University. “It is much more artfully done than I would have thought in the NFL,” said Garcia. “The NFL has not been very adept at handling controversy.” Patrick Yoes, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents 800,000 officers across the United States, said he applauded NFL players for their “constructive” approach to police shootings. But he said that the Boldin ad misrepresented how the police generally interact with their communities. “It’s an all-around tragedy,” said Yoes of Boldin’s story. “This incident that has been identified suggests that law enforcement is something other than what it is. This one instance does not define who is a profession.” Some local police union members have made public statements denouncing player kneeling protests in the past, but Mr. Yoes said his organization and its members had no plans to take action or denounce the NFL in response to his new campaign. “We want to be part of the solution,” he said. Social justice activists widely praised the ads. Groups joined forces in 2017 to form the United We Stand coalition, which called for a boycott of the NFL and its sponsors until Kaepernick worked for the NFL again. Kaepernick settled a collusion lawsuit against the league in February 2019, but has not played in the past three seasons. “The ads are certainly provocative,” said Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory, one of the leaders of United We Stand. . “It is extremely important that they reach audiences outside of communities affected by police violence.” Many have argued that Kaepernick and the anthem protests contributed to the decline in NFL ratings in 2016 and 2017, but the number of viewers has increased in the past two years even as the Protests and the Kaepernick saga continued. “The skeptic in me says that this effort is trying to divert Kaepernick’s attention,” said Garcia. “The less skeptical side says that at least they are making a difference in a public discussion that has to take place and has been mismanaged so many times.”

The NFL returns to controversial territory with a new Super Bowl ad about police shootings against black Americans.

The 30-second spot, which features the retired big receiver Anquan Boldin, recreates on October 18, 2015, the death of Boldin’s cousin, Corey Jones.

Boldin’s cousin was shot by former police officer Nouman Raja in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Raja, who was later convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in Jones’ death, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year.

“I will never forget that night,” said Boldin during the video. “My wife comes in after the game and tells me that my cousin, Corey, has been killed.”

When Jones was shot, Boldin was playing in an NFL game for the 49ers, catching assists from quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick drew attention to the issue of police violence in 2016 by kneeling down to protest against it during the national anthem. Other NFL players, and possibly athletes from around the world, began to demonstrate in solidarity. In response, the NFL created a rule in May 2018 requiring players to stand during the anthem or risk a fine.

Related Video: Roger Goodell Says NFL “Evolved” From Colin Kaepernick

But the league ultimately decided not to punish players for protesting the anthem and signed a $ 90 million agreement with the Players Coalition, a non-profit charitable group formed in 2015, to fund civic efforts athletes across the country.

The protests – and the NFL’s response to them – sparked a storm of criticism. Now some experts are wondering if the league risks reigniting controversy with some fans, including those who have boycotted in recent years at the behest of President Donald Trump.

The new ad is a promotion of the league’s Inspire Change initiative, a program created to tackle the causes of social justice for athletes in their home communities. It is designed to serve as a conversation starter for football fans, according to NFL marketing director Tim Ellis.

“We felt it was important to clearly define for our fans what Inspire Change is, the work our players do for social justice and what inspired Anquan – who was one of the players at the vanguard of this work – get involved in these efforts, “Ellis wrote in an email to CNN Business.

The ad debuted on Sunday during the AFC championship game. It will air again during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2. Another ad, published online Wednesday, is longer, telling the story of the late Botham Jean, the 26-year-old unarmed accountant who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer at his home in September 2018.

Risk vs reward

Broadcasting the Boldin announcement on Super Bowl Sunday is a risky, but potentially astute decision, said Donald Lehmann, professor of business marketing at Columbia Business School. This could rekindle an anti-NFL storm on social media among some conservative fans, but it could also pay off with more sympathetic fans.

“It gives the brand a nice appearance,” said Lehmann. “They did not overestimate the problem, which will appeal to moderate people. … This is a very measured announcement. I pay tribute to them.”

NFL and Inspire Change commercials could give the league a boost in reputation, according to Helio Fred Garcia, president of the Logos Consulting Group, which teaches crisis communications at New York University.

“It’s much more artfully done than I expected from the NFL,” said Garcia. “The NFL has not been very adept at handling controversy.”

Patrick Yoes, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents 800,000 officers across the United States, said he applauded NFL players for their “constructive” approach to police shootings. But he said the Boldin ad distorts the way the police generally interact with their communities.

“It’s an all-around tragedy,” said Yoes of Boldin’s story. “This one incident identified [in the ad] suggests that law enforcement is something other than what it is. This one instance does not define who [the police] are a profession.”

Some members of the local police union have made public statements denouncing players’ kneeling protests in the past, but Yoes said his organization and its members had no plans to take action or denounce the NFL in response to his new campaign.

“We want to be part of the solution,” he said.

Social justice activists widely praised the ads.

Several groups joined forces in 2017 to form the United We Stand coalition, which called for a boycott of the NFL and its sponsors until Kaepernick worked for the NFL again. Kaepernick settled a collusion lawsuit against the league in February 2019, but has not played in the past three seasons.

“The ads are certainly thought provoking,” said Tamika Mallory, co-founder of the Women’s March, one of the leaders of United We Stand. “It is extremely important that they reach audiences outside of communities affected by police violence.”

Many have argued that Kaepernick and the anthem protests contributed to the decline in NFL ratings in 2016 and 2017, but the number of viewers has increased in the past two years, even though the protests and the Kaepernick saga continued.

“The skeptic in me says that this effort [Inspiring Change] is trying to divert Kaepernick’s attention,” said Garcia. “The less skeptical side says that at least they are making a difference in a public discussion that has to take place and has been mismanaged so many times.”

.