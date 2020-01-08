NFL Playoff Power Rankings: X factor for every divisional team

Loading...

The regular season of 2019 was over, but the NFL Power Rankings of Sportsnet are not going anywhere.

Prior to each round of the play-offs, we rank each of the remaining teams from best to worst and, just like during the regular season, we have a theme for each edition.

This week: an X factor for every divisional team, where an X factor – according to Merriam-Webster – is a person “who has a strong but unpredictable influence.”

1) Baltimore Ravens

X factor: Marcus Peters

Peters ‘impact on Ravens’ defense jumps off the stat sheet.

In the six games before Peters was taken over from the Rams in Los Angeles, the Ravens passed 1,617 yards (269.5 per game), allowed a 61.4 percent completion rate and the QBs averaged 86.5.

Since Peters arrived in week 7, Baltimore has given up 1,698 passing yards (169.8 per game), allowed a completion rate of 56.6 percent and QBs had an average of 71.8. Peters has also had three of the eight Ravens interceptions since his arrival in Maryland, two of which have returned for touchdowns.

Oh, and the Ravens aren’t lost yet with Peters on the field. And if the Ravens still have to win three, Peters will certainly play a role.

2) San Francisco 49ers

X factor: Deebo Samuel

John Lynch’s second round in 2019 has unlocked something in the Kyle Shanahan offense.

Not only is the former Ohio State Buckeyes a major threat in the passing game of the 49ers – the 802 receiving yards of Samuel are in fourth place among rookie receivers – but the 23-year-old is also a factor in the run game. Samuel has three hasty touchdowns this season and in 2019 he averaged three times more than 15 yards per catch and 15 yards per run in a match.

Samuel is a major threat when standing on the field and must be involved for the Niners to make a Super Bowl run.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

X factor: Mecole Hardman

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are the obvious game-breakers in the Chiefs attack, and Kansas City needs first-class performances of both to make a play-off run.

But their MVP quarterback and All-Pro receiver aren’t the only players on the Chiefs with an explosion in their game. Hardman achieved seven touchdowns in his normal season (six receiving plus one retreat), an average distance of 55 yards per score and all of which were at least 20 yards long. His kick-return TD in week 17 against the Chargers gave K.C. the lead forever in that game and a sealed home field advantage for the Chiefs.

Hardman has a great career ahead of Mahomes and Hill in the attack by Andy Reid, but he can now be an X factor for the team.

4) Green Bay Packers

X factor: Allen Lazard

Although Davante Adams is the clear number 1 receiver in Green Bay, determining the number 2 of Aaron Rodgers is a problem for the Packers all season.

In the course of 16 games, Lazard emerged as that guy. The pro of the second year caught a pass until week 6, but Lazard finished the season as the second recipient of the Packers with 477 yards.

Although his use was inconsistent throughout the season, Rodard became the target of the last two weeks of the regular season nine and eight times respectively.

If Lazard can be a reliable go-to-guy for Rodgers in the late season, the up and down attack of the Packers might find some stability.

5) Minnesota Vikings

X factor: Danielle Hunter

Hunter does not exactly meet the aforementioned X-factor criteria – he is a bona fide star whose 29 sacks only follow Aaron Donald and Chandler Jones in the last two seasons – but the 25-year-old remains criminally underestimated by the NFL, and a large off-season could mean that a Vikings play-off runs deeper than anyone thought possible.

Head coach Mike Zimmer’s move to move Hunter and Everson Griffin from outside the Vikings’ defense line changed the game in New Orleans on Sunday and played a major role in Minnesota with a rather glowing Saints attack.

If Hunter’s wildcard impact was a preview of what will come in these playoffs, the Vikings are a team to fear.

6) Seattle Seahawks

X factor: Travis Homer

Despite the fact that it has one of the best quarterbacks in the game and what appears to be an emerging star receiver in D.K. Metcalf, the Seahawks will always be a first attack under Pete Carroll.

With Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny in the back field, they did well: Seattle was the fourth ranked hasty attack in the regular season. But both Carson and Penny are ready for the year and the backfield now consists of Marshawn Lynch and the aforementioned Homer.

We know what Lynch is – if No. 24 is on the pitch, the Seahawks are probably running the ball – but what Homer can bring to Seahawks’ backfield is versatility. In weeks 16 and 17, Homer had an impact on the ground and in the pass game, with an average of 5.2 meters per carry and 5.1 per reception for 134 total yards.

In Philadelphia on Sunday, however, both Homer and Lynch were stifling, combining 49 total yards on 20 hits – granted, against a solid Eagles defense.

The Seahawks clearly need more of both to have a shot at the Lombardi, but if Homer can get it on the ground and through the air, the Seahawks will have a much more dangerous backfield duo than they had hoped.

7) Houston Texans

X factor: will be fuller

Just as inconsistent as the Texans of 2019 have been all season long – their wild card story of two halves perfectly encapsulated their normal season – there is one thing we can say with certainty about Bill O’Brien’s team: the offense is exponentially better when Will Fuller plays.

We recycle this tweet that was used in the previous edition of the power rankings because it again applies to the Division Round.

Houston’s DVOA violation in games where Fuller played at least 20 snaps in 2019: 35.4% (4th), 115.3% on deep balls (11th)

Without Fuller (excluding week 17): -8.5% (27th), 17.6% on deep balls (29th, and they only threw 29)

– Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 31, 2019

It sounds like Fuller is back in the Houston line-up for the first time since week 16, which is good news for Deshaun Watson and the Texan attack after struggling against Buffalo for most of the first three quarters.

The bills gave the Texans a pass for a miserable first half in the wild-card game, but the Chiefs will not be so forgiving. If Fuller is in the line-up, the passing game should be opened for Watson and the Texans should be able to get into a groove earlier in the game – something they have to do to stay with Mahomes.

8) Tennessee Titans

X factor: Jonnu Smith

Derrick Henry is the most important player of the Titans, and it really is not a close match.

Yes, the revival of Ryan Tannehill was vital for Tennessee to get to this point, but as we saw in the wild card weekend, the Titans don’t need Tannehill to be great to win – not when the six-foot-three back racing from Tennessee breaks tackles on the way to more than 200 feet of scrimmage.

But the Titans need more for the attack, and Smith can be a factor in Baltimore.

Like most recipients in Tennessee, Smith had little influence on the wildcard weekend, but he was a threat in the regular season – especially with the ball in his hands. The 24-year-old made 439 yards at 35 receptions, more than half of that yardage came after the catch. The Titans also played Smith a few times in the run game and saw success when he galloped 78 yards on four carry’s, averaging a ridiculous 19.5 yards per run.

The Titans must find a way to give even more offense if they make a deep run in these play-offs. It is clear that getting rookie wideout A.J. Brown’s involvement is essential, but Smith can play a major role, both in the passing game and in some cheating against the Ravens … and maybe beyond.