NFL player Antonio Brown reports to Florida prison | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 24, 2020

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – NFL-free agent Antonio Brown delivered a prison in Florida on Thursday evening after accusing him and his trainer of attacking another man.

Brown arrived in Broward County Jail around 10 p.m., as first reported by TMZ. The broad receiver, dressed in turquoise pants and a matching blazer buttoned over a green jacket, initially left the prison a few minutes after arriving, but then returned after consulting his lawyer, WFOR-TV reported.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Hollywood police said Brown’s arrest warrant included charges of battery burglary, burglary of an unoccupied transportation, and criminal calamity. Officials responded Tuesday afternoon to a distress call in which the alleged victim said that Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him near Brown’s Hollywood house.

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of battery burglary, but officials were unable to contact Brown at that time.