NFL play-offs on TV in the UK: Watch on Sky Sports, NOW TV, Gamepass

The NFL warms up as the season enters the play-off period with only a handful of teams hunting for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Sharp quarter-backs, fast-running receivers, ruthless backups and tough defensive colossi take off their screens for the final furlongs of the season.

RadioTimes.com has completed all remaining matches, including start times in the UK and broadcast data, as well as a handy guide for watching the games on UK TV screens via BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with your NFL game pass.

How to view NFL in the UK

Sky Sports reporting on the NFL season through various channels, including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

You can also watch TV via NOW with a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a week pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without the need for a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for British NFL fans to enjoy the action, with almost every game that is broadcast live on the service and can be viewed on different devices.

The only games that are not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, although the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flashes between each live game when exciting moments arrive – does contain excerpts from blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

NFL 2019 schedule – UK TV schedule

Games start at 6:00 PM unless otherwise specified (UK dates / times)

Sky Sports TV games are being updated in bold when confirmed

NFL playoffs

The playoffs are over, there are only two teams left.

Now it’s time for the Super Bowl …

