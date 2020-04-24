NFL legend Terry Bradshaw talks about the new country song “Quarantine Crazy”

These days, NFL legend, extraordinary broadcaster and national treasure Terry Bradshaw are on his 800-acre ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma, located just off the Texas-Oklahoma border. Bradshaw, wife Tammy, three grandchildren, and nine dogs have been at home for six weeks when his wife’s recent casual phrase inspired the artist – whose career in country and gospel dates back more than 40 years. years – to contact songwriter Jimmy Yeary. Last Friday in Nashville, the duo recorded “Quarantine Crazy”, a humorous look at the traps of staying at home, and released the song Thursday night.

“Now all this time spent with them has been a blessing / just spending time together 24/7,” he sings to a country tune. “Now it was fun for a week, I admit it, but the fever in my cabin will reach its limits.” In reality, Bradshaw seems delighted to spend every minute with his family. Scratch it. Bradshaw seems ecstatic, period. The 71-year-old man is a talking exclamation point; a source of optimism from which it is difficult not to draw inspiration. He spoke to Rolling Stone about his ranch to tell him what he had in mind.

Hey, is that Terry?

Jason from Rolling Stone! It’s a first for me! An absolute first! First interview for Rolling Stone! Please, please, just give me two lines anywhere in the magazine! We are on our way! [Laughs]

So what inspired this new song?

I was on the phone in my office with Buddy Martin, a great sports writer whom I have known for thirty years. And we were talking about football, and Tammy is in the kitchen and she yells at me and says, “Terry! I’m going to go crazy in quarantine! “I said,” Crazy quarantine? Hey, it’s a country song title. “I said,” Buddy, call you back. “

I went into the kitchen and said, “Oh, yes, I got it all. He’s the guy who never spent time with his family; always an excuse. It’s either “Honey, football season. I have to work late. Play golf on Saturday to avoid the stress of the week’s work. “He always has all these excuses.” But now he’s quarantined and has to spend time with them.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5Y_5JqkMu4 [/ integrated]

How often do you go out of the house these days?

I go out every day. I have 800 acres here.

So there are no curious neighbors or anything?

No, today I was outside mowing the three acre yard and Tammy was working in the garden.

What habit is driving your wife the craziest?

Huh. [Long awkward silence]

Is that right?

Yeah. Say “Huh?” That’s what drives her crazy.

I’m just saying “Huh?”

Huh.

Huh?

I don’t often understand what she says and so I always say to myself, “Huh? What? Huh?” I can’t understand its clarity. Makes her mad. Makes me crazy. I have hearing aids, I just don’t wear them.

On the other hand, what habit is driving you crazy?

You’re not going to believe it, but she doesn’t have a bad habit.

It’s a very nice diplomatic response.

No, it is not diplomatic. I’ll tell you if she did. He is the most positive person you have ever met in your life. She’s caring and caring and – just wait a second. [Speaks to Tammy] You know you’re going to give them the bullshit. They will poop all over the house [if] you give them the green stuff. Are you going to clean it when they do? It’ll come out like water. Sorry, I’m back. She feeds [the dogs] these green treats, and it won’t be a pretty sight outside tonight. But really, there is nothing; she is so sweet and thoughtful doggone. She lives to give to people. I hit a gold mine.

Is there anything that surprises you about it? You hear people say, “I didn’t know my husband was a ‘back’ guy until we started staying at home.

[Laughs] She leaves me notes. She can stick them in my Bible. She can stick them in my notebook. She can stick them in the ashtray of the truck. She wrote “I love you” in lipstick in the bathroom mirror.

What do the notes say?

She writes things like how much she loves and appreciates me and she is thankful for God every day of her life. One second, I think she just came in. [To Tammy] I was just telling them I had no complaints against you.

How do you spend time these days?

Yeah, get up and go to the barn and go over all the cattle; go through the training center. Go through the office and come back here. I watch the news or get on the computer. I like to train before noon and sometimes I tend to go to the yard. I stay busy. I can’t wait to refuel my truck. I mean, who can ever say that?

Everyone watches TV and movies, and your work is surprisingly important. Which movie or show of your choice should people watch and not watch while they are at home?

They should definitely see me in Fox NFL Sunday Sunday Sunday and certainly watched Better Late Than Never, [a travel reality show] with George Foreman, Henry Winkler, William Shatner and [comedian] Jeff Dye. It was hysterical for two years. OKAY. They shouldn’t be watching an old TV show that I called Stockers. Absolutely not. It was a show on NBC. It’s horrible. The pilot was taking off from Cannonball Run.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5YGnmjgAMA [/ integrated]

I never heard of it. Why was it so bad?

Bad. It was bad. Wrong writing. Bad game. You just named it. The music was still bad! How can you have bad music?

What year was it?

Pull, I don’t know. 1906? [Editor’s note: it was in 1981.]

You have spoken publicly about your anxiety issues. What advice would you give to anyone who is feeling anxious these days?

Well, dealing with depression is understanding the stimulus of depression. Things will trigger it like what we are experiencing now. I am a man of faith and a Christian, so I am in my prayer. I live a healthy, happy and conscientious life. I am very positive in my mind. And I tried to look at the positive side of everything and see it as “It will pass too.” There is a saying that I use all the time and I see if you understand it: “It is in the quiet crucible of your personal and private sufferings that your most noble dreams are born and that the greatest gifts of God are given as compensation for what you have experienced. ” If you take it and live by it, it’s in your trials, your lows, your outs. You fight and you fight and you fight your way through the summit. You persevere through it and God will bless you for it. It’s a saying that I’ve used over and over again. I used it 10 times alone last week.

Think something else we haven’t talked about?

I want everyone to see how serious this is and that it all happens together. We will pass through. We will pass through. And we will learn from it. And this country was built on tough people who don’t take no for an answer; who persevere and have a positive attitude.