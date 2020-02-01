NFL icons party in the rain during downpour Super Bowl party

NFL legends Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan did not let a rain shower spoil their Super Bowl celebrations on Friday nights.

The trio was spotted on businessman Wayne Boich and associate president Bruce Beal’s starry South Beach party, mixed with stars including Marc Anthony, Kevin Hart and Cardi B.

The private party in Boich’s waterfront mansion was planned to be held outside, but an unexpected rain shower did not put a damper on the fun. Wyclef Jean said: “I am from Haiti and we are not going to let a little rain spoil the fun. We know about rain and we are going to party through it,” then he started performing in the rain for an hour.

Partygoers said Strahan and Anthony were among them dancing on the set of Wyclef while holding umbrellas. As the rain increased, the party for 300 people continued to enter the living room with performances by Rick Ross and Ludacris.

Cardi B – who had received an estimated six digits to perform in the bash – later arrived with husband Offset to discover that her expected show was a leaching, but she still jumped on an improvised stage in the living room to make Beal a lucky one birthday and offered him a 15 liter bottle with $ 45,000 in ace of spades.

Other big names at the party were Dan Marino, owner of Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross, Jorge Perez, Marcelo Claure, Deandre Hopkins, Todd Gurley, Scooter Braun, Jeremy Renner, Scott Eastwood, Jimmy Butler and hospitality gurus Dave Grutman, Noah Tepperberg, Chris Paciello and Jason Strauss.

Although there was much talk about which NFL team Brady could relocate to, Stephen Ross just poured cold water on rumors that he was planning to sell the dolphins or sign the legend of Patriots.

Ross told reporters at the Bloomberg Power Players summit in Miami on Friday: “I am not interested in selling the team … I will own it until I die.” He added that Brady: “I have heard that he is a free agent, but we can only talk to him sometime in March and we are now building a team. I don’t know why he really wants to come to the dolphins. He is probably one of the fiercest competitors there is and we are in the phase with the dolphins where we are trying to build a team for the future. “

