NFL Icon Terry Bradshaw scores E! Reality series ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’

Former NFL quarterback legend Terry Bradshaw will play the lead role in an upcoming E! comic docuseries, entitled The Bradshaw Bunch, which will focus on the life of the 71-year-old with his family in the Oklahoma countryside.

In addition to Bradshaw, his wife Tammy, daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin and his grandchild will also appear in the docuseries.

“I’m excited and a little nervous about showing the world the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” Bradshaw said in a statement. “I never know what’s going to happen here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin … I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, vice president, production and development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “Terry is known on the field as a touchdown titan, but in reality he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He is the glue that holds that family together, and we are delighted that viewers really get to see a side of him they have never seen before. “

A premiere date for The Bradshaw Bunch has not been announced yet.

In September 2019, Bradshaw told PEOPLE that he was enthusiastic about his reality show.

“My girls love to drink. It is impossible to say what will happen there, “Bradshaw joked.

“They are now a hoot. “That’s good,” Bradshaw said of his daughters. “Two of them are married. One is single. “

The former NFL star has won four Super Bowls for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is also a dual Super Bowl MVP, inductee of Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first and currently only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bradshaw is currently co-host of Fox NFL Sunday alongside retired NFL stars Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan and Howie Long.