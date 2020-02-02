NFL fans announce Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl and Hollywood go hand in hand with Hard Rock Stadium flooded with A-list superstars for the big game.

One man seems to have stolen the show before the kick-off – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The blockbuster and former WWE star presented a few promos to introduce both teams, first the San Francisco 49ers followed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

THIS IS COOL! @Therock does the # SBLIV intros

ELECTRIFYING ???? pic.twitter.com/ZPqftNV4kG

– NFL UK (@NFLUK) 2 February 2020

And fans around the world went wild.

In true WWE style, Johnson drilled a series of rules for the camera, including: “If there is a way to get that W, believe me, they will find it.”

The 47-year-old continues with the hypene of each of the major players without lack of enthusiasm.

“My husband George Kittle will block, he will catch a pass, he will put the smackdown on your candy butt.”

Forget Mahomes, @TheRock is the real MVP of this #SuperBowl

– Brad Luck (@BradLuckNBC) 2 February 2020

For the composition of the Chiefs, Johnson showed no signs of delay, starting the introduction with a smooth reproduction of the iconic song ‘Kansas City’ from the 50s.

Against the background of Club Foot from Kasabian, Johnson continued: “By the time you had to open the door and tip the pizza baker, this team just scored another touchdown.”

We love what The Rock cooks.

I would pay EVERY amount for The Rock to tell about my life #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uwk6OWoqw2

– Forever Gridiron ???? (@ForeverGridiron) 2 February 2020

The Rock for mvp! #SuperBowl

– Eoghan O’Sullivan (@OSEoghan) 2 February 2020

The Rock is in the clubhouse with the early MVP. ???? # SuperBowl

– Chuck Miketinac (@MaxSportsSA) 2 February 2020

I let @TheRock introduce myself … to everything the rest of my life. #superbowl

– T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) 2 February 2020